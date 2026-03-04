Oilers would be 'nightmare to deal with' in playoffs, Hradek says

Even with their defensive woes and goaltending concerns, the Edmonton Oilers still could make another long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they are to get in, NHL Network analyst E.J. Hradek said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast recorded Wednesday.

Hradek's reasoning, even though he admittedly doesn't love the Oilers roster: They have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the teams don't.

"Their goaltending isn't great and they don't defend well, but those guys are so good," Hradek said on the podcast co-hosted by Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke. "Who wants to be in a seven-game series with those guys? I mean, ask the L.A. Kings; just year after year beaten out. Like, they're going to make the playoffs. I'm pretty sure they're going to make the playoffs. Now unless they fall into a situation where they become the last wild card and have to go through the Central, that's a bear, but as long as they stay on the Pacific Division side of things, I mean, who's to say they're not going to get to the conference final again with that group even with goaltending that is shaky and even with that roster?

"They're thin, but yet, you just can't ever count out 97 and 29. They find a way. In a seven-game series they're a nightmare to deal with."

In addition to Edmonton, the interview with Hradek covered a lot of the main topics related to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, which is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, including if the Florida Panthers should or will trade goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and why he thinks the Carolina Hurricanes make sense as a team that should be talking to the New York Rangers about trading for center Vincent Trocheck.

Trocheck played for the Hurricanes from 2020-22.

"You think about (Sebastian) Aho there as their No. 1 center and then you can slide Trocheck in there and you've got Jordan Staal still. I just think it gives them better center depth for sure," Hradek said. "With Aho being a left shot and Trocheck being a right shot I think that's nice. Trocheck is good on face-offs. And there's a lot of familiarity there."

The podcast also touches on the Toronto Maple Leafs as likely sellers but with some trepidation, the Buffalo Sabres as should-be buyers but not necessarily in the rental market, the upcoming NHL.com Super 16, which is revealed every Thursday, and the recent coaching change in Los Angeles.

