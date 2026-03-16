Rookie Watch: Levshunov, Hryckowian among top 5 in Central Division

Blackhawks defenseman chosen No. 2 in 2024 Draft; undrafted Stars forward providing spark on 3rd line

Artyom Levshunov Rookie Watch March 16 26

© John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to Class of 2025-26 in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Justin Hryckowian, F, Dallas Stars: There's something to be said of an undrafted player who works his way to become a significant part of an NHL lineup and the 25-year-old from L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec, has become that for the Stars. Hryckowian (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) has not only provided some offensive juice as a third-line center with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) but he ranks seventh among rookies in hits (99) and sixth in penalties drawn (17). He has a 57.0 percent face-off winning percentage (127-for-223) that's second on the Stars (minimum 100 face-offs taken).

Hryckowian attended Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut (2018-19), played for Cedar Rapids (2019-20) and Sioux City (2020-21) of the United States Hockey League and three seasons at Northeastern University (2021-24), where he had 101 points (35 goals, 66 assists) in 94 games. After signing an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19, 2024, he won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the American Hockey League's most outstanding rookie after scoring 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games for Texas last season. He was awarded a two-year, one-way contract Jan. 7 that will run through 2027-28.

"Justin has been a valuable asset to our team and has proven this season that he belongs in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His ability to operate in all facets of our lineup has been crucial to our team maintaining its pace this year despite various injuries. We look forward to watching Justin continue to develop on the ice and as a member of our organization."

CHI@DAL: Hryckowian backhands a PPG for a 3-2 lead in the 3rd

Artyom Levshunov, D, Chicago Blackhawks: He has performed well on Chicago's third defense pair beside Matt Grzelcyk. He ranks third among rookie defensemen with 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) and 11 power-play points (one goal, 10 assists) in 61 games. Levshunov (6-2, 208) averages 19:11 in ice time and is sixth among rookies in blocked shots (65). The native of Zhlobin, Belarus, became the highest-chosen player from his country in NHL Draft history (No. 2, 2024 NHL Draft). At age 18, Levshunov was the third-youngest player in men's college hockey during the 2023-24 season and ranked second among NCAA freshmen defensemen and tied for ninth among all at the position with 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games at Michigan State.

"He's an instinct player that's got to learn how to play with enough structure," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "We've got to refocus it and make sure he's super sound defensively."

Jimmy Snuggerud, F, St. Louis Blues: A first-round pick (No. 23) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Snuggerud is averaging 16:20 of ice time while playing on the top line with center Robert Thomas and left wing Dylan Holloway. The 21-year-old (6-1, 193) is tied for fourth among rookies with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) and is tied for fifth with 27 even-strength points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 55 games. He is also tied for fourth in takeaways (21) and has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his past six games.

Snuggerud signed his three-year, entry-level contract March 28 after he finished his junior season at the University of Minnesota (51 points; 24 goals, 27 assists in 40 games as captain). He made his NHL debut four days later against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He's kind of got that new-age quick twitch shot and skill and it's good to see him using his shot," St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington said. "I think the more impressive part of that line is just how they're hunting pucks, forcing turnovers and getting rewarding."

STL@CAR: Snuggerud nets go-ahead goal

Jesper Wallstedt, G, Minnesota Wild: The No. 20 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is 14-7-6 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 games (27 starts) this season. Wallstedt (6-3, 214) was named the NHL "Rookie of the Month" for November after going 6-0-0 with a League-best 1.14 GAA, .967 save percentage and three shutouts in six games. He's begun to find a bit of his form again as Filip Gustavsson's backup, allowing three goals or fewer in five of his past six starts (2-2-2) dating to Jan. 27. He joined Gustavsson for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, finding his way onto the roster by going 11-2-3 with a 2.21 GAA,.928 save percentage and four shutouts in first 16 games from Oct. 13-Dec. 31. He became the fourth rookie goaltender in NHL history and first in 87 years to have four shutouts over a span of six games, joining Frank Brimsek (Boston Bruins, 1938-39), Dolly Dolson (Detroit Cougars, 1928-29) and Tiny Thompson (Bruins, 1928-29).

"I felt very confident that my game plan and the way I play would be successful in the NHL," he said in January. "Obviously, with hard work and everything, I felt like I had a good chance. I always trusted, and kind of inside of myself felt, that I would be able to succeed."

Matthew Wood, F, Nashville Predators: He is 18th among rookies with 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) and is averaging 11:59 of ice time in 55 games this season as the center on a line with left wing Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista. Wood (6-4, 202) is also earning ice time on the second power play (1:39 per game). The 20-year-old right-handed shot was taken No. 15 in the 2023 NHL Draft and recalled from Milwaukee of the AHL on Oct. 23. Wood played six games for the Predators in 2024-25, getting one assist and averaging 11:35 of ice time. He sustained a lower-body injury during training camp, delaying his chance of making the opening-night roster, but has scaled the lineup since his season debut Oct. 23.

"He has an unbelievable shot, and I think he's getting confidence using his hands, using his body to protect pucks," Forsberg said. "He's a big guy. He can do a lot of those things really well."

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