Rookie Watch: Levshunov, Hryckowian among top 5 in Central Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to Class of 2025-26 in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Central Division (in alphabetical order):

Justin Hryckowian, F, Dallas Stars: There's something to be said of an undrafted player who works his way to become a significant part of an NHL lineup and the 25-year-old from L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec, has become that for the Stars. Hryckowian (5-foot-11, 198 pounds) has not only provided some offensive juice as a third-line center with 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) but he ranks seventh among rookies in hits (99) and sixth in penalties drawn (17). He has a 57.0 percent face-off winning percentage (127-for-223) that's second on the Stars (minimum 100 face-offs taken).

Hryckowian attended Salisbury Prep School in Connecticut (2018-19), played for Cedar Rapids (2019-20) and Sioux City (2020-21) of the United States Hockey League and three seasons at Northeastern University (2021-24), where he had 101 points (35 goals, 66 assists) in 94 games. After signing an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19, 2024, he won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the American Hockey League's most outstanding rookie after scoring 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games for Texas last season. He was awarded a two-year, one-way contract Jan. 7 that will run through 2027-28.

"Justin has been a valuable asset to our team and has proven this season that he belongs in the NHL," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His ability to operate in all facets of our lineup has been crucial to our team maintaining its pace this year despite various injuries. We look forward to watching Justin continue to develop on the ice and as a member of our organization."