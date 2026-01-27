NHL On Tap: Kane faces Kings 2 points from passing Modano as top U.S.-born scorer

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane on verge of U.S. points record

Patrick Kane can overtake Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born NHL player when the Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW). With 1,373 points (500 goals, 873 assists) in 1,340 career NHL regular-season games, Kane is one point behind Modano, who retired in 2011 with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Kane has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 50 career games against Los Angeles. The Red Wings (32-16-5) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games and trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by one point for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Kings (21-16-13) have points in five straight games (2-0-3) and are tied with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Sabres and Maple Leafs renew rivalry

The surging Buffalo Sabres head north to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B). The Atlantic Division rivals have not met since splitting a home-and-home series on Oct. 24 (Sabres 5-3 win) and Oct. 25 (Maple Leafs 4-3 overtime win). The Sabres (29-17-5) are 18-3-1 since Dec. 9, including wins in their past three games, to climb into third in the Atlantic Division. If Alex Lyon starts, he can set a Sabres record by winning his 10th consecutive game. Lyon has won nine in a row since Dec. 9 to match Gerry Desjardins' nine-game winning streak with Buffalo from Dec. 11-29, 1976. The Maple Leafs (24-19-9) are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

Robertson on a roll

Jason Robertson will try to continue his scoring tear when the Dallas Stars visit St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). Although disappointed not to be selected to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Robertson hasn't slowed down, scoring seven goals in 12 games since Jan. 1 to become the third player this season to reach 30, following Nathan MacKinnon (38) and Connor McDavid (33). It's the fourth time in five seasons that the 26-year-old has scored at least 30 goals and he is on pace to finish the season with 47, which would surpass his NHL career-high of 46 in 2022-23. Dallas (29-14-9) has been off since a 3-2 victory at home against St. Louis on Friday that was just its fourth win in its past 15 games (4-7-4). St. Louis (19-24-9) has lost its past four games (0-3-1).

Foligno Face-Off, Round 2

Brothers will continue their efforts to raise funds for breast cancer research in memory of their mother, Janis, when Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks visit Marcus Foligno and the Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, CHSN). The Foligno Face-off is a season-long collaboration between Nick, Marcus, the Blackhawks, Wild, NHL, NHL Players' Association, and the V Foundation for Cancer Research through Hockey Fights Cancer. Fans are asked to donate $17 (Nick and Marcus each wear No. 17), or whatever they can give, at v.org/FolignoFaceoff, and100 percent of funds will go to breast cancer research through the V Foundation in honor of Janis, who died in 2009, and all those affected by breast cancer. This is the second of four games between the Wild (29-14-10) and Blackhawks (21-23-8) this season, but Nick missed the first one -- Minnesota's 4-3 overtime win at Chicago on Nov 26 -- because of a hand injury.

Celebrini's Vancouver homecoming

Macklin Celebrini will visit his hometown team for the fourth time in his NHL career when the Sharks play at the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old North Vancouver native has thrived playing at Rogers Arena, with five points (two goals, three assists) in three previous games there with the Sharks, including a goal and an assist in a 6-3 victory Dec. 27. This is the opener of a five-game road trip leading into the Olympic break for San Jose (26-21-3), which is 2-0-0 against Vancouver (17-30-5) this season. The Canucks have one win in their past 14 games (1-11-2).

