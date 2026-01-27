NHL On Tap: Kane faces Kings 2 points from passing Modano as top U.S.-born scorer

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane on verge of U.S. points record

Patrick Kane can overtake Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born NHL player when the Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNDETX, SNP, SNW). With 1,373 points (500 goals, 873 assists) in 1,340 career NHL regular-season games, Kane is one point behind Modano, who retired in 2011 with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Kane has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 50 career games against Los Angeles. The Red Wings (32-16-5) are 8-1-1 in their past 10 games and trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by one point for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. The Kings (21-16-13) have points in five straight games (2-0-3) and are tied with the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Sabres and Maple Leafs renew rivalry

The surging Buffalo Sabres head north to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSG-B). The Atlantic Division rivals have not met since splitting a home-and-home series on Oct. 24 (Sabres 5-3 win) and Oct. 25 (Maple Leafs 4-3 overtime win). The Sabres (29-17-5) are 18-3-1 since Dec. 9, including wins in their past three games, to climb into third in the Atlantic Division. If Alex Lyon starts, he can set a Sabres record by winning his 10th consecutive game. Lyon has won nine in a row since Dec. 9 to match Gerry Desjardins' nine-game winning streak with Buffalo from Dec. 11-29, 1976. The Maple Leafs (24-19-9) are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.