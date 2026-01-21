NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs

MacKinnon chasing 'Rocket' Richard, Art Ross

Nathan MacKinnon will continue his quest to lead the NHL in goals and points this season when the Colorado Avalanche host the Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT). The forward's 38 goals are eight more than any other player in the NHL and he is tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead with 85 points in 47 games. In his 13th NHL season, MacKinnon can join Daniel Sedin (2010-11 with the Vancouver Canucks) as the only players to win his first Art Ross Trophy (most points) in his 10th season or later. He can become the fourth player to win the Art Ross and Maurice "Rocket" Richard (most goals) Trophies in the same season, joining McDavid (2022-23), Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) and Jarome Iginla (2001-02). Colorado (34-5-8) is 3-1-1 on its season-long seven-game homestand. Anaheim (25-21-3) will try to extend its winning streak to five games following nine consecutive losses (0-8-1).