NHL On Tap: Kane 3 points from U.S. record with Red Wings visiting Maple Leafs

There are six games on the NHL schedule Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
MacKinnon chasing Richard, Ross Trophies; Penguins try to keep climbing Metropolitan Division
Kane nearing Modano's U.S. points record
Patrick Kane is three points from passing Mike Modano for the most among United States-born NHL players when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first game of an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). Kane had an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday to increase his total to 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,337 games. Modano retired in 2011 with 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games. Kane has 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games against the Maple Leafs. Toronto captain Auston Matthews is already 10th in goals (426) and 23rd in points (769) among U.S.-born players in 672 games. He leads the NHL with 10 goals in January and has 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) in 29 games against Red Wings (30-16-4), who have won six of seven. Toronto (24-17-8) is 9-2-3 in its past 14.
MacKinnon chasing 'Rocket' Richard, Art Ross
Nathan MacKinnon will continue his quest to lead the NHL in goals and points this season when the Colorado Avalanche host the Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT). The forward's 38 goals are eight more than any other player in the NHL and he is tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead with 85 points in 47 games. In his 13th NHL season, MacKinnon can join Daniel Sedin (2010-11 with the Vancouver Canucks) as the only players to win his first Art Ross Trophy (most points) in his 10th season or later. He can become the fourth player to win the Art Ross and Maurice "Rocket" Richard (most goals) Trophies in the same season, joining McDavid (2022-23), Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) and Jarome Iginla (2001-02). Colorado (34-5-8) is 3-1-1 on its season-long seven-game homestand. Anaheim (25-21-3) will try to extend its winning streak to five games following nine consecutive losses (0-8-1).
Crosby, Penguins try to keep climbing
After playing his 1,400th NHL game Monday, Sidney Crosby will continue his march up the NHL goal, assist and points lists when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT). Crosby (651 goals, 1,091 assists, 1,742 points) is five goals behind Brendan Shanahan (656) for 14th in NHL history, 18 assists behind Joe Thornton (1,109) for seventh and 13 points behind Steve Yzerman (1,755) for seventh. His 1,091 assists are the third most through 1,400 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (1,892) and Paul Coffey (1,133) His 1,742 points are also third most through 1,400 games, behind Gretzky (2,772) and Marcel Dionne (1,771). Pittsburgh (23-14-11) has points in four straight games (2-0-2) to climb into third in the Metropolitan Division. Calgary (21-23-5) has points in three straight (2-0-1).
Schaefer on verge of Islanders record
Matthew Schaefer can break the New York Islanders record for most points in a season by an 18-year-old when they visit the Seattle Kraken in the second game of the NHL on TNT's doubleheader (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). The defenseman had two assists in a 4-3 victory against the Canucks on Monday to reach 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) for the season, tying Tim Connolly's record from 1990-00. He also surpassed Connolly's Islanders record for most assists by an 18-year-old (20). New York (27-17-5) plays the finale of a season-long seven-game road trip (3-2-1). Seattle (21-18-9) will try to end a four-game slide (0-3-1).
Ovechkin closing in 1,000 total goals
Alex Ovechkin will look to move closer to joining Gretzky as the second player in NHL history with 1,000 total goals (regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs) when the Washington Capitals visit the Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MNMT). Ovechkin, who broke Gretzky's previous record of 894 regular-season goals last season, has 994 total goals (917 in the regular season and 77 in the playoffs). Gretzky retired in 1999 with 1,016 total NHL goals, including 122 in the playoffs. Ovechkin has been held without a goal in his past four games following a four-game goal streak, when he scored five goals to reach 20 for the 21st consecutive season, one short of Gordie Howe's record for consecutive and total 20-goal seasons. Washington (24-20-6) has lost three in a row. Vancouver (16-28-5) has lost 11 straight (0-9-2), including the past eight in regulation.
The schedule
Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)
Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT)
Philadelphia Flyers at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT)
New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)
Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, MNMT)