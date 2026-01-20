Rink construction begins in Tampa for ‘super, super cool’ Stadium Series

TAMPA -- By mid-afternoon Tuesday, the crane had arrived at Raymond James Stadium, the football field turning into a hive of activity.

It was only 24 hours into the building of the ice rink that would become the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, and already there were forklifts whirring, trucks backing up, and a low hum of conversation.

Years of work, of dreaming and scheming to turn the pie-in-the-sky idea of an outdoor game in the Florida heat, was finally turning into reality.

“Pretty [darn] cool, to be honest,” Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman said, looking out at the stadium.

There are 12 days to go until the Lightning take on the Boston Bruins in the Stadium Series game on Feb. 1 (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS), 12 days of building, 12 days of weather forecasts, 12 days of engineering marvels.

It will all culminate in perhaps the most daring outdoor game the NHL has yet put on.

“It’s going to be a dream come true,” Hedman continued.

It has also been years in the making.

Which is why two Mobile Refrigeration Units traveled here -- just as they had to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, which took place in Miami on Jan. 2 -- covering the extra needs of a rink built outdoors in a place with the potential heat and humidity of Florida.

Derek King, NHL vice president of facility hockey operations, harkened back to the 2018 All-Star Game, held in Tampa, when they created an outdoor ice bar at the park close to Benchmark International Arena. He recalled that, after the game, there was a little afternoon rainstorm.

As he put it, “There went the ice bar. Knowing that, we knew there was going to be some challenges.”