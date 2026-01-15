NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to keep rolling for Penguins against rival Flyers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Still Sid-sational

Sidney Crosby continues to amaze. The 38-year-old center leads the Pittsburgh Penguins with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 45 games this season, playing at a high level before going for his third Olympic gold medal for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But he is without at point in his past three games, and now the Penguins (21-14-10) face their intrastate rival, the Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8), at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE). Each team could use a jolt; Pittsburgh is 0-2-1 in its past three games and Philadelphia is 0-3-1 in its past four. Crosby has 137 points (59 goals, 78 assists) in 92 games against the Flyers in his NHL career, his second-most points against any team (he has 139 against the New York Islanders).

Top of the Marning

Mitch Marner will face his former team for the first time when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4). The 28-year-old forward left his hometown July 1, when Vegas acquired him in a sign-and-trade, locking him for eight years and $96 million ($12 million average annual value). It’s been an adjustment for Marner, not to mention Toronto center Auston Matthews, who has had to learn to play without his old linemate. But the Golden Knights (22-11-12) have won five straight games after a 1-5-3 stretch and lead the Pacific Division. The Maple Leafs (23-16-7) are equally hot at the moment with an 8-1-2 mark in their past 11. Marner returns to Toronto for the first time Jan. 23.

Code of Connor

Connor McDavid will try to extend the longest point streak of his NHL career to 21 games when the Edmonton Oilers (23-16-8) host the Islanders (25-16-5) at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, MSGSN). The center, who turned 29 on Tuesday, has 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) during a 20-game point streak. The five-time NHL scoring champion leads the League with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 47 games.

Bounce back Mack

Macklin Celebrini had a rough night Sunday. He had no points and a minus-4 rating, tied for the worst of his young NHL career, when the San Jose Sharks lost 7-2 to the Golden Knights. But the 19-year-old center is a candidate for the Hart Trophy, voted as NHL most valuable player. With 70 points (24 goals, 46 assists) in 45 games, he’s third in the NHL and has 38 points more than any other teammate. He’s the biggest reason the Sharks (23-19-3) are 6-2-0 in their past eight and a team on the rise entering their game at the Washington Capitals (24-17-6) at Capital One Arena (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA). The Capitals largely have been treading water since Christmas, going 5-4-1 in their past 10.

Plenty to 'Z' here

The Boston Bruins (26-19-2) will retire Zdeno Chara’s No. 33 before hosting the Seattle Kraken (21-15-9) at TD Garden (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, KONG, NESN). “Big Z” played 14 seasons in Boston, winning the Norris Trophy, voted as the NHL’s best defenseman, in 2009, and the Stanley Cup in 2011. Among defensemen in Bruins history, Chara ranks third in games (1,023) behind Ray Bourque and Don Sweeney, and third in goals (148), assists (333) and points (481) behind Bourque and Bobby Orr. He will be the 13th Boston player to have his number retired.

