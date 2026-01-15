NHL On Tap: Crosby looks to keep rolling for Penguins against rival Flyers

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Still Sid-sational

Sidney Crosby continues to amaze. The 38-year-old center leads the Pittsburgh Penguins with 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 45 games this season, playing at a high level before going for his third Olympic gold medal for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. But he is without at point in his past three games, and now the Penguins (21-14-10) face their intrastate rival, the Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-8), at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE). Each team could use a jolt; Pittsburgh is 0-2-1 in its past three games and Philadelphia is 0-3-1 in its past four. Crosby has 137 points (59 goals, 78 assists) in 92 games against the Flyers in his NHL career, his second-most points against any team (he has 139 against the New York Islanders).