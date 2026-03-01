Silovs makes 22 saves, Penguins shut out Golden Knights

Adin Hill made 17 saves for the Golden Knights (28-18-14), who have lost two of three to start a five-game road trip.

“Five goals against. We didn’t score,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That is a concern to me. It’s too many against. Have to score too many goals to win.”

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left after taking a check to the left arm from Penguins defenseman Kris Letang in the final minute of the first period. Cassidy did not have an update.

“He was getting looked at. I assume he’ll be on the plane with us to Buffalo,” Cassidy said. “And then, probably have a better update tomorrow. Upper body is all I was told. See where it lands.”

Kindel put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 14:56 of the first period. The 18-year-old collected the puck in the neutral zone and drove to the slot for a wrist shot and the 15th goal of his rookie season.

“I try and have the same mindset throughout the year,” Kindel said. “Obviously, the puck's going to go in at different points of the year. There's going to be dry streaks, and there's going to be hot streaks, but just keep playing the same way every night is what I'm trying to do.”