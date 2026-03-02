SAN JOSE -- Michael Misa scored at 1:40 of overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center on Sunday.
Misa scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Jets
Forward wins at 1:40 after Smith gets tying goal early in 3rd
Misa took the puck into the zone and split two Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck by the blocker.
"First shift I ever got in OT and tried to make the most of it," Misa said. "[William Eklund] made a nice drop pass to me, and figured I'd just wheel in there and see what happens. Puck ended up right back on my stick."
Misa, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, recorded his fourth career goal in 21 games after also scoring against Edmonton on Sunday.
"He's earned it. He has earned it by the way he's played,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Misa. “That's something we talked way back in training camp. You earn your ice. You earn your spot on this team. He certainly has earned the ice he's getting."
Will Smith scored the tying goal early in the third period for the Sharks (29-25-4), who were coming off a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after going 0-4-1 in the five games prior. Alex Nedeljkovic made his first start since Jan. 31 and made 27 saves.
Morgan Barron scored the lone goal for the Jets (23-26-10), who have gone 1-1-3 in their past five games. Hellebuyck made 31 saves.
"I thought first period we had a few high turnovers coming into their zone. Thought in the second, we were a lot better in that," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "Bad start in the third period, for our veteran group to let that happen, that was embarrassing."
Barron gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 2:44 into the first period. While skating down the left wing on a 2-on-1, Barron beat Nedeljkovic over the glove.
"Just a great play by my wingers to blow it up after I lose a face-off. All of a sudden, they turned a lost face-off for us into a win," Barron said.
Smith tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the third period. Macklin Celebrini sent Collin Graf and Smith on a 2-on-1 before Graf's shot from the left slot rebounded off Hellebuyck to Smith, who knocked the puck out of the air and past Hellebuyck.
"Just a 2-on-1 developed, and we wanted to have a shooting mentality, and it popped up in the air, and I got a piece of it," Smith said.
NOTES: The Sharks earned their ninth overtime win of 2025-26 and tied the Canadiens, Red Wings, and Wild for the most this season. ... Misa netted his first career game winner and became the third teenager in Sharks history to score an overtime goal, following Celebrini (three) and Jeff Friesen (one).