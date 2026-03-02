Misa scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Jets

Misa took the puck into the zone and split two Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck by the blocker.

"First shift I ever got in OT and tried to make the most of it," Misa said. "[William Eklund] made a nice drop pass to me, and figured I'd just wheel in there and see what happens. Puck ended up right back on my stick."

Misa, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, recorded his fourth career goal in 21 games after also scoring against Edmonton on Sunday.

"He's earned it. He has earned it by the way he's played,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said about Misa. “That's something we talked way back in training camp. You earn your ice. You earn your spot on this team. He certainly has earned the ice he's getting."