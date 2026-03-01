Eberle scores twice for Kraken in win against Canucks

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, Vince Dunn scored in his 600th NHL game and Joey Daccord made 27 saves for the Kraken (28-22-9), who had lost back-to-back road games coming out of the Olympic break. Seattle improved to 6-3-0 in its past nine games.

Liam Ohgren scored and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for the Canucks (18-34-7), who have lost five in a row and have two wins in their past 21 games (2-15-4).

Dunn put Seattle ahead 1-0 at 7:36 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle that went past Lankinen’s glove after Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz made contact with it as he skated past the goalie outside the top of the crease.

Seattle went up 2-0 at 10:20 after a similar shot from Adam Larsson hit Canucks defenseman Marcus Pettersson at the left edge of the crease and bounced to the right to Stephenson, who had an open net with Lankinen looking to his left for the loose puck.

Ohgren pulled the Canucks to 2-1 at 8:28 of the second period by one-timing a cross-ice pass that bounced off the boards to him at the top of the left face-off circle. The shot went between the pads of Daccord who seemed distracted by Teddy Blueger to his left atop the crease.

Eberle made it 3-1 on a breakaway that started by blocking a point shot at the other end and finished with a quick deke to his backhand and a shot over the pad at 13:47.

Eberle set up Matty Beniers’ power-play goal at 11:56 of the third period to make it 4-1, taking a pass on the goal line to the right of the Canucks net, skating out and across the top of the crease before beating Lankinen to the far post with a low shot that glanced off the skate of Beniers on its way into the net.

Eberle scored into an empty net at 17:00 for the 5-1 final, giving him 28 career goals and 51 points in 57 games against the Canucks, his most goals against any opponent.