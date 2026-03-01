NHL Status Report: Kulikov could play for Panthers at Islanders

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov is a game-day decision at the New York Islanders on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS), Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. The defenseman hasn't played since Oct. 9 because of an upper-body injury sustained in the second game of the season, a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. … Uvis Balinskis is day to day after the defenseman left a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. … Seth Jones took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey. The defenseman has been out with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2.