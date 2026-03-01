Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kulikov could play for Panthers at Islanders
Thomas returns to Blues from leave, injury; Kuzmenko week to week for Kings
Florida Panthers
Dmitry Kulikov is a game-day decision at the New York Islanders on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS), Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. The defenseman hasn't played since Oct. 9 because of an upper-body injury sustained in the second game of the season, a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. … Uvis Balinskis is day to day after the defenseman left a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. … Seth Jones took part in the morning skate wearing a regular jersey. The defenseman has been out with an upper-body injury sustained in a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas was activated from injured reserve following a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter and is expected to play against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNMW). The forward has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. He has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31. … The Blues designated forward Robby Fabbri non-roster.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Anthony Cirelli was minus-2 in 14:01 of ice time in his return to the Lightning, a 6-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The center missed four games with a lower-body injury sustained in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 1. The injury also caused Cirelli to miss the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after he was named to Team Canada. Cirelli has 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 50 games this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Andrei Kuzmenko is week to week after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The forward has 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 52 games this season.
New Jersey Devils
Luke Hughes had an assist and was plus-1 while playing 20:10 of a 3-1 win at the Blues on Saturday. The defenseman missed 10 games with a shoulder injury after leaving a 2-1 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 19. "He's a dynamic offensive guy for us," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Brings a lot of extra speed and pace from the blue line, and from our own zone which we can really use. He's a good player for us in all facets of the game." Hughes has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 50 games this season.
