NHL On Tap: Marner on 6-game point streak with Golden Knights at Penguins

There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Marner magic

Mitch Marner brings a six-game point streak (four goals, three assists) into PPG Paints Arena when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The forward who helped Team Canada win a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 had an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday for his 800th point in the NHL, making him the second member of the 2015 NHL Draft Class to reach the milestone (Connor McDavid) .The Golden Knights (28-17-14) lead the Pacific Division and are fourth in the Western Conference. The Penguins (30-15-13) are second in the Metropolitan Division after a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday and look to solidify a Stanley Cup Playoff spot in a congested Eastern Conference race. They'll have to do it without captain Sidney Crosby, who's out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained playing for Canada against Team Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinals Feb. 18. Letang is two points from 800 since joining the Penguins for the 2006-07 season.