NHL On Tap: Marner on 6-game point streak with Golden Knights at Penguins

There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Marner magic

Mitch Marner brings a six-game point streak (four goals, three assists) into PPG Paints Arena when the Vegas Golden Knights visit Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS). The forward who helped Team Canada win a silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 had an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday for his 800th point in the NHL, making him the second member of the 2015 NHL Draft Class to reach the milestone (Connor McDavid) .The Golden Knights (28-17-14) lead the Pacific Division and are fourth in the Western Conference. The Penguins (30-15-13) are second in the Metropolitan Division after a 3-2 shootout loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday and look to solidify a Stanley Cup Playoff spot in a congested Eastern Conference race. They'll have to do it without captain Sidney Crosby, who's out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained playing for Canada against Team Czechia in the Olympic quarterfinals Feb. 18. Letang is two points from 800 since joining the Penguins for the 2006-07 season.

Isle see you

The New York Islanders play their first home game since the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when they host the Florida Panthers (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). They're 16-10-2 this season at UBS Arena and 11-4-0 in their past 15 home games since Dec. 2, with their three shutout one behind the St. Louis Blues for most in the NHL on home ice. New York has won four in a row and is 8-0 in games decided in overtime. Mathew Barzal has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in a six-game point streak after he had two assists in a 4-3 OT win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. The Islanders (34-21-5) are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Washington Capitals. Matthew Tkachuk, who won a gold medal with Team USA, has goals in Florida's first two games since Milano Cortina, including one in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. The Panthers (30-26-3) have lost six of eight (2-6-0) and are eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand (53 points; 27 goals, 26 assists) is on pace for his first 30-goal season since 2021-22 and the first 40-goal season of his NHL career. The 37-year-old forward with his next goal will pass Jaromir Jagr (27 goals at age 44 in 2015-16) for the most in a season by a Panthers skater age 35 or older.

Boldy statement

Matt Boldy will carry multiple streaks since winning gold with the United States when the Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues at Grand Casino Arena (5 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNSO, FDSNMW). Boldy has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) during a three-game goal streak, nine-game point streak and four-game multipoint streak. He's tied with Connor McDavid for second in the NHL with 35 goals and five behind Nathan MacKinnon (40). The Wild (35-15-10) are on a five-game home point streak (4-0-1) and third in the Central Division, one point behind the second-place Dallas Stars and seven behind the Colorado Avalanche. The Blues (21-29-9) have lost four of five and are 2-8-1 in their past 11 games. Forward Robert Thomas was activated following a temporary leave of absence because of a personal matter and is expected to be in the lineup. He has not played since Jan. 10 and had a right leg procedure, which the Blues announced Jan. 31.

Ducky at home

The Anaheim Ducks try for their fifth win in a row and eighth straight on home ice when they host the Calgary Flames at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW). Leo Carlsson has goals in three consecutive games, including one in a 5-4 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe, a gold medalist with Team USA, has five points during a four-game assist streak for Anaheim (32-23-3), which holds second in the Pacific Division, three points behind Vegas and one ahead of the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames (24-28-6) play the second of back-to-back games after a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Keller instinct

Clayton Keller will try to extend a four-game point streak and help the Utah Mammoth advance in the Pacific Division when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center (4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN, SN). Keller has eight points (two goals six assists) during the run and had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against the Wild on Friday, his second NHL game since winning gold with Team USA. Utah (31-24-4) holds the first wild card from the Western Conference. Bedard has goals in two straight games and four of his past five, including one in a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, but the Blackhawks (22-27-9) have lost three in a row and eight of nine (1-6-2).

