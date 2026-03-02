Soderblom makes 22 saves for 1st NHL shutout, Blackhawks defeat Mammoth

Soderblom was playing for the first time since Jan. 29, a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Guys are happy for [Soderblom],” said Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill. “The life of backup goalies, sometimes you get some tough games, and we've kind of hung him out to dry a few times, to be honest with you. I think everybody was really happy for him, he's a great, great teammate, he's a great professional, goes about his business and does his job, and so guys were eager on the bench to try to get that done for him.”

Teuvo Teravainen, who helped Team Finland win the bronze medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, scored a power-play goal and a short-handed goal for the Blackhawks (23-28-9), who ended a three-game losing streak. Nick Foligno and Landon Slaggert also scored.

“I thought we played really good defensively overall,” said Blashill. “Coming out of the break, we've played pretty good. We've limited a lot of chances. The difference probably tonight was we broke the puck out really, really, really well. So then you don't have to defend as much. I think that's probably the biggest difference.”

Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Mammoth (31-25-4), who have lost two of three since returning from the Olympic break.

“We need two points every night, and we're in a [heck] of a race. That game has to be won,” said Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny. “We need to take that game and learn, and that has to hurt big time so we make sure that doesn't happen again. If that's the purpose of that game, it is what it is. But there's no reason for us to play like that.”

Teravainen gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:05 of the first period, collecting a rebound and beating Vejmelka on the blocker side.

Foligno scored his 250th NHL goal at 11:38 of the second period, picking up a loose puck in front of the net and beating Vejmelka with a backhand deke to extend the lead to 2-0.

“[Foligno has] great hands around the net,” said Blashill. “What a great number for him, man. That's a great job.”