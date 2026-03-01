Trade Buzz: Sabres set up to be buyers, 'shows that we're a really good team'

Buffalo Sabres

This could be the year for the Buffalo Sabres to go for it ahead of the Trade Deadline.

The Sabres have won three straight and are second in the Atlantic Division after a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. They're four points behind the division-leading Lightning with Tampa Bay having two games in hand. It's a tight division, with the Montreal Canadiens one point behind the Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings one point behind the Canadiens.

"This shows that we're a really good team," said forward Josh Norris, a 2025 Deadline acquisition, after defeating the Lightning.

The Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011 and are set up to be genuine buyers for the first time in a long time. Perhaps the most important decision for them is the future of Alex Tuch, who could become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and who was discussed as a trade chip before the Sabres established themselves as a contender this season.

Given Buffalo's push to the playoffs, Tuch could be staying put, even without a contract extension, per Elliotte Friedman on the "32 Thoughts" podcast this week.