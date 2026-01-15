NHL Status Report: Bedard back for Blackhawks against Flames

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard will return for the Blackhawks against the Calgary Flames on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW). The forward practiced Wednesday after he missed a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday with an illness and was on the top line at morning skate Thursday. "It's what's been going around a little bit," Bedard said Wednesday. "I tried to get myself up and go. I was trying to get to the game, but it didn't work out, unfortunately. It [stinks] to miss, obviously, but it is what it is." … Teuvo Teravainen will not play because of an upper-body injury that prevented the forward from playing the final two periods against the Oilers. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he wasn't sure if Teravainen would return to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday.