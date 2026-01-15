NHL Status Report: Bedard back for Blackhawks against Flames

Brodin week to week for Wild; Hill could return for Golden Knights

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard will return for the Blackhawks against the Calgary Flames on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW). The forward practiced Wednesday after he missed a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday with an illness and was on the top line at morning skate Thursday. "It's what's been going around a little bit," Bedard said Wednesday. "I tried to get myself up and go. I was trying to get to the game, but it didn't work out, unfortunately. It [stinks] to miss, obviously, but it is what it is." … Teuvo Teravainen will not play because of an upper-body injury that prevented the forward from playing the final two periods against the Oilers. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he wasn't sure if Teravainen would return to face the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights

Goalie Adin Hill (lower body) could return for the Golden Knights against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4). Hill has not played since Oct. 20 but was on the ice Tuesday and traveled to Los Angeles to take part in the morning skate prior to a 3-2 overtime win Wednesday. Hill is 1-0-2 with a 2.73 goals-against average and .888 save percentage in five games this season. ... Brett Howden (lower body) is day to day and the forward missed his second straight game Wednesday. ... Forward William Karlsson (lower body), who has not played since Nov. 8, experienced a setback in his recovery. "We'll still leave him as week to week, but no progress that we were hoping for," Cassidy said. "... We'll see how that plays out."

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin is week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman played 18:24 and had an assist in a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 12 but will not play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, TSN3). "It didn't happen in one game. It was something that I think was building up a little bit," Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday. Brodin, who has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 42 games this season, was selected to play for Team Sweden at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "I wouldn't go that far yet," Hynes said, when asked if Brodin would miss the Olympics. "I still need to get more information, but I would classify him as week to week."

Winnipeg Jets

Neal Pionk is one of three Jets defensemen who is week to week, coach Scott Arniel said Wednesday. Pionk was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday, after he reaggravated an injury during a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders that night. "It's been kind of going on," Arniel said. "And then last night he fell and kind of reaggravated it a little bit more." … Colin Miller (lower body) left a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 11 and did not return for the second period. … Haydn Fleury (bruised back) was removed from the ice on a stretcher at 13:16 of the first period and did not return to a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 6. Fleury slid backward and crashed into the end boards behind the Jets net following a check from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar. He was fully alert and moving his extremities upon his departure to the hospital. … Morgan Barron (upper body) practiced in a regular jersey Wednesday, and the forward will play against Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, TSN3) after missing three games. Defensemen Elias Salomonssonwas recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will play.

Washington Capitals

Jakob Chychrun will return after missing two games because of an illness when the Capitals play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA). The defenseman has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 45 games this season. … Forward Tom Wilson (lower body) skated Thursday but will miss his sixth game and remains day to day. … Forward Justin Sourdif (upper body) did not skate and will miss his second game after being hit in the mouth with a puck in a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Erik Gudbranson will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SNP) after missing 38 games because of hip surgery. The defenseman, who last played Oct. 25, has no points in four games this season.

Los Angeles Kings

Corey Perry left the Kings to attend to an ill family member and did not play in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. The forward missed two games Jan. 7-9 and was designated non-roster playing status for the same reason. … Injured forwards Joel Armia (lower body), Anze Kopitar (upper body) and Trevor Moore (upper body) took part in the morning skate but remained out. "Nothing imminent, but nice to see people on the ice," Kings coach Jim Hiller said.

San Jose Sharks

Will Smith participated in the morning skate, but the forward won't return from an upper-body injury for when the Sharks visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCA). "Another good day. Won't play today," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "He'll get some work in this morning with our guys and then we’ll make a decision in the morning (about playing in Detroit on Friday)." Smith hasn't played since leaving 3:30 into the third period of a 6-5 overtime win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 13 after taking a hit from Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. ... Defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed) and forward Ty Dellandrea (lower body) will not play against the Capitals.

