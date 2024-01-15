On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche attempt to continue streaks during 10-game schedule

Monday games

San Jose Sharks at Buffalo Sabres (12 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B)

The Sharks (10-30-3) have one win in their past 14 games, in which they are 1-13-0. Tomas Hertl had an assist Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, giving him his ninth 30-point season with the Sharks, tying Brent Burns for the most behind Patrick Marleau (19 times), Joe Thornton (15), Logan Couture (13) and Joe Pavelski (12). The Sabres (18-21-4) had won three of four before losing 1-0 Saturday to the Vancouver Canucks. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson left the game Saturday 13 seconds into the second period and did not return after an upper-body injury. It’s unknown if he will be available Monday.

New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE)

The Devils (22-15-3) had lost two straight before ending the Florida Panthers’ nine-game winning streak on Saturday. The Devils are 9-2-2 when scoring first this season and 14-2-1 when leading after the first two periods. The Bruins (25-8-9) are 2-0-3 in their past five games and have gone to overtime in their past four. The Bruins won their game Saturday on an overtime goal by Charlie McAvoy, whose sixth career overtime goal passed Ray Bourque (five) for most by a Bruins defenseman.

Vancouver Canucks at Columbus Blue Jackets (1 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP)

The Canucks (29-11-3) moved back into first place in the NHL standings with a 1-0 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and will look to stay there as they conclude a seven-game road trip at the Blue Jackets (13-21-9). Vancouver is on a five-game winning streak, also defeating the New Jersey Devils 6-4, New York Rangers 6-3, New York Islanders 5-2 and Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime on the trip. Vancouver is sending a League-high five players, forwards Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, defenseman Quinn Hughes and goalie Thatcher Demko, to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-3 in Toronto.

Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers (1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSFL, BSSC)

The Ducks (14-27-1) are 1-6-1 in their past eight games and 1-2-0 midway through their six-game road trip. Sam Reinhart is on a six-game goal streak (eight goals, two assists) for the Panthers (27-13-2), tied with Matthew Tkachuk for the second-longest point streak in team history behind Pavel Bure (seven games, 2000-01).

Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ROOT-NW)

The Kraken (19-14-9) set a team record with their ninth consecutive win after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 on Saturday, which also extended their point streak to a team-record 13 (11-0-2). Goalie Joey Daccord's eight-game winning streak passed Martin Jones (7-0-0 from Jan. 1-14, 2023) for the longest since Seattle joined the NHL for the 2021-22 season. Jake Guentzel is one goal away from his seventh straight 20-goal season for the Penguins (20-15-6), which will tie Evgeni Malkin (2013-14 to 2019-20) for the fourth-longest run in team history.

Los Angeles Kings at Carolina Hurricanes (3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN1)

Quinton Byfield had his fifth career multigoal game for the Kings Saturday, tying him with Alex Frolov, Doug Smith and Larry Murphy for the seventh most by a Kings forward before age 22. Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook has two goals and an assist in the past two games. Defenseman Brett Pesce had one goal in his first 33 games this season, then scored twice against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Hurricanes have 30 goals by defensemen, which is third in the NHL this season behind the Montreal Canadiens, who have 31, and the Avalanche, who have 33.

New York Islanders at Minnesota Wild (6 p.m. ET; MSGCN, BSWI, BSN)

The Islanders allowed their latest losing goal Saturday since Brayden Schenn scored at 19:57 to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 5-4 win at Wells Fargo Center on April 7, 2015. Forward Brock Nelson played his 800th NHL game and is three points from 500. The Wild are seventh in the Western Conference wild card race and could miss the playoffs for only the second time since 2012-13.

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO)

Filip Forsberg has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past eight games for the Predators (24-18-1), who have won two straight and are 5-2-0 in their past seven games. The Golden Knights (24-14-5) are sliding. They lost 3-1 against the Calgary Flames on Saturday and are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past 12 games.

Colorado Avalanche at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, ALT)

If it wasn’t for the exploits of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen would be getting more attention for the season he is putting together with the Avalanche (28-12-3). MacKinnon’s linemate has 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games this season. Rantanen has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) on a seven-game point streak. Montreal (17-18-7) will be looking for its first win in four games. The Canadiens are 0-1-2 in its past three games and 2-5-2 in their last nine.

Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP)

Robert Thomas has three assists in his past two games and 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in his past 13 games. The Blues (21-18-2) lost 4-3 in overtime against the Boston Bruins on Saturday and are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Travis Konecny has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games for the Flyers. Philadelphia (23-14-6) extended its winning streak to three games with a 2-0 win at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.