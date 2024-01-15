On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche attempt to continue streaks during 10-game schedule

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 10 games Monday.
MacKinnon is going streaking again
Nathan MacKinnon is putting together another impressive point streak on the back of a 19-game streak Nov. 20 to Dec. 27 where he had 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists). MacKinnon’s current streak is at seven games (four goals, nine assists), and he will have an opportunity to extend it when the Colorado Avalanche travel to Bell Centre to face the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, ALT). The Colorado forward has points in 26 of his past 27 games dating back to the beginning of his first streak, when he had two assists in a 4-3 loss at the Nashville Predators. As MacKinnon goes, so do the Avalanche (28-12-3), who battled back from a 3-0 first-period deficit to win 5-3 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. MacKinnon had a goal and assist in the victory, which included the game-winning goal at 16:35 of the third period to break a 3-3 tie. Colorado is on a three-game winning streak and is 7-1-0 in its past eight games. Montreal (17-18-7) has lost three straight (0-1-2), including a 2-1 overtime loss against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in scoring with 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) in 42 games. Suzuki ended a streak of four games without a point with an assist against Edmonton. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer
Perplexing Islanders visit Wild in first of back to back
At the halfway point of 2023-24, the New York Islanders hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, barely. The Islanders (19-13-10) are a hard team to figure out, and one that should be better. They've lost 23 of 42 games, and their 10 overtime or shootout losses are the most since the 1998-99 season. New York lost 3-1 at the Nashville Predators Saturday after giving up the go-ahead goal with 7.9 seconds remaining in the third period, and are 2-4-1 in their past seven entering the first of a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center (6 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSWI, BSN). The Wild (17-20-5) have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and eight of nine (1-7-1), and are 12-10-1 since coach John Hynes replaced Dean Evason on Nov. 27. Minnesota might be catching New York at the right time. The Islanders are 0-4-1 in their past five games against the Wild and head to Minnesota during a stretch of eight of 10 on the road, with the Winnipeg Jets (28-10-4), who won eight straight games before a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, waiting for them the next night. -- Jon Lane, staff writer
Hurricanes creeping up the standings
At the start of the season, the Carolina Hurricanes (24-13-5) were a hot pick to make the Stanley Cup Final. They didn’t start the season that way, though. But the Hurricanes are picking up steam of late, with points in their past eight games (7-0-1) to pull themselves within three points of the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. It’s not just that the Hurricanes are hot, or that they’re hosting the slumping Los Angeles Kings (0-4-4 in their past eight) at PNC Arena on Monday (3 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN1), it’s also that it’s the team’s Hall of Fame Game, where Justin Williams will become the fifth player after Rod Brind’Amour, Ron Francis, Cam Ward and Glen Wesley to be inducted into the Hurricanes Hall of Fame. Williams, of course, won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings (20-11-8), so it should be a fun afternoon all around. – Amalie Benjamin, staff writer