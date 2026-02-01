NHL On Tap: Lightning set to host outdoor game for 1st time at Stadium Series

There are three games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

A pirate’s life for me

The Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-4) will host an outdoor game for the first time when they face the Boston Bruins (32-20-3) at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). Life is good for the Lightning, who are first in the Atlantic Division and are expected to have captain Victor Hedman in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 9. Hedman has been recovering from elbow surgery but practiced Saturday. Tampa Bay has gone 17-3-2 without its top defenseman. Forward Nikita Kucherov is third in the NHL with 82 points (27 goals, 55 assists) in 48 games, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 24-7-3 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games. It should be a fun night in Tampa.