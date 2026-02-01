Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Johnson has goal, assist for Columbus; St. Louis has lost 6 of past 7 games

Blue Jackets at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS – The Columbus Blue Jackets won their season-high, fifth straight game 5-3 against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski notched an assist to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists) for the Blue Jackets (27-20-7), who are 8-1-0 since Rick Bowness took over as coach on Jan. 13. Jet Greaves made 28 saves, including 15 in the third period.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist, Brayden Schenn had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for the Blues (20-26-9), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1).

Snuggerud put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 7:11 of the first period, working a give-and-go with Schenn and beating Greaves over the left pad with a wrist shot.

Just 37 seconds later, Isac Lundestrom tied it 1-1 at 7:48. Boone Jenner stripped the puck from the back side of Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich and passed cross-ice to Lundestrom for the wrist shot from the right side.

Denton Mateychuk’s shot from the top of the left circle gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 12:54. It was tipped through Binnington's five-hole after incidentally hitting the shaft of Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick.

Berggren tied it 2-2 at 3:15 of the second period with a power-play goal. Philip Broberg's shot from the point rebounded off Greaves in front and got touches from Schenn and Pius Suter before Berggren put it away with a wrist shot from the interior of the right circle.

Johnson restored Columbus’ lead 3-2 at 8:30 with a power-play goal of his own, tipping Ivan Provorov’s wrist shot from the left point.

Tyler Tucker tied it 3-3 at 13:35 when his wrist shot from the left wall caromed off Jenner in front and went bar down over Greaves.

Damon Severson gave the Blue Jackets another one-goal lead with a slap shot from the high slot that grazed a Blues stick on the way to the net to make it 4-3 at 16:01.

Mason Marchment scored into an empty net at 19:30 of the third period for the 5-3 final.

During the game, St. Louis announced that center Robert Thomas underwent a minor leg procedure and is expected to return following the Olympic break.

Latest News

Sourdif scores in OT, Capitals rally past Hurricanes

NFL great Eli Manning living hockey dad life at Senators game

NHL Status Report: Thomas out until after Olympics for Blues

Flames edge Sharks to end 5-game skid

Jets score twice in 3rd period to rally past Panthers

MacKinnon roasts former teammate Johnson, making TV debut for ESPN

McKenna has hot day outdoors for Penn State at Beaver Stadium

Mantha, Acciari each scores twice, Penguins hold off Rangers

NHL, Swiss watchmaker NORQAIN unveil limited-edition timepiece

Letang out at least 4 weeks for Penguins with fractured foot

Pastrnak can put ‘brilliance’ on display for Bruins at Stadium Series

Lightning, Bruins excited to hit Stadium Series ice after early removal of rink covering

McAvoy eager to soak in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Opening Ceremony at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jeannot ‘all business’ facing Lightning at Stadium Series with Bruins

Crosby gets emotional as Penguins honor 2016 Stanley Cup champions

Lightning, Bruins will have ‘big points’ on line at Stadium Series in Tampa