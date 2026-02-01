Blue Jackets defeat Blues, push winning streak to season-high 5 games

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski notched an assist to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists) for the Blue Jackets (27-20-7), who are 8-1-0 since Rick Bowness took over as coach on Jan. 13. Jet Greaves made 28 saves, including 15 in the third period.

Jimmy Snuggerud and Jonatan Berggren each had a goal and an assist, Brayden Schenn had two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 18 saves for the Blues (20-26-9), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1).

Snuggerud put St. Louis ahead 1-0 at 7:11 of the first period, working a give-and-go with Schenn and beating Greaves over the left pad with a wrist shot.

Just 37 seconds later, Isac Lundestrom tied it 1-1 at 7:48. Boone Jenner stripped the puck from the back side of Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich and passed cross-ice to Lundestrom for the wrist shot from the right side.

Denton Mateychuk’s shot from the top of the left circle gave Columbus a 2-1 lead at 12:54. It was tipped through Binnington's five-hole after incidentally hitting the shaft of Blues defenseman Colton Parayko's stick.

Berggren tied it 2-2 at 3:15 of the second period with a power-play goal. Philip Broberg's shot from the point rebounded off Greaves in front and got touches from Schenn and Pius Suter before Berggren put it away with a wrist shot from the interior of the right circle.

Johnson restored Columbus’ lead 3-2 at 8:30 with a power-play goal of his own, tipping Ivan Provorov’s wrist shot from the left point.

Tyler Tucker tied it 3-3 at 13:35 when his wrist shot from the left wall caromed off Jenner in front and went bar down over Greaves.

Damon Severson gave the Blue Jackets another one-goal lead with a slap shot from the high slot that grazed a Blues stick on the way to the net to make it 4-3 at 16:01.

Mason Marchment scored into an empty net at 19:30 of the third period for the 5-3 final.

During the game, St. Louis announced that center Robert Thomas underwent a minor leg procedure and is expected to return following the Olympic break.