Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Terry could return for Ducks against Golden Knights
Elias Lindholm, Zacha unlikely for Bruins at Stadium Series; Thomas out for Blues until after Olympics
Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry could return from an upper-body injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN (JIIP), SN360, TVAS). The forward has missed 11 games for the Ducks, who have lost their past two following a seven-game winning streak. Terry ranks fourth for Anaheim with 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 43 games. ... Mason McTavish (upper body) will be a game-time decision; the forward has missed five games. He has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games.
Boston Bruins
Elias Lindholm and Pavel Zacha are each expected to miss the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury. The forwards did not travel for the start of a two-game road trip, which ends at the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Lindholm missed a 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, and Zacha left in the second period of that game. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each is day to day and that the injuries aren’t serious enough to affect either player for the Olympics, with play beginning Feb. 11. Lindholm is set to represent Team Sweden and Zacha will suit up for Team Czechia.
St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas had a minor procedure on his leg and is expected to be out until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the Blues announced Saturday. The forward hasn’t played since Jan. 10 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 15 with a lower-body injury. “The consensus was that, in the end, if he gets this done, it would be the best thing long term instead of trying to manage it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think it was just becoming a nuisance to him. It’s no fun every time that you take a stride and you have pain.” Thomas leads St. Louis with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games this season. The NHL’s Olympic break will run from Feb. 6-24; the Blues’ first game after the break is Feb. 26, when it hosts the Seattle Kraken.