NHL Status Report: Terry could return for Ducks against Golden Knights

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas had a minor procedure on his leg and is expected to be out until after the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the Blues announced Saturday. The forward hasn’t played since Jan. 10 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 15 with a lower-body injury. “The consensus was that, in the end, if he gets this done, it would be the best thing long term instead of trying to manage it,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I think it was just becoming a nuisance to him. It’s no fun every time that you take a stride and you have pain.” Thomas leads St. Louis with 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games this season. The NHL’s Olympic break will run from Feb. 6-24; the Blues’ first game after the break is Feb. 26, when it hosts the Seattle Kraken.