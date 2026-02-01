Duchene extends goal streak to 4, Stars edge Mammoth

Wyatt Johnston and Thomas Harley scored, and Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars (32-14-9), who have won four in a row and five of six. Casey DeSmith made 12 saves for his first win since Jan. 7.

“We had to get back into our game and what we did better in the first half of the year than we've done since the new year,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. “You can see, I'm sure, a visible difference if you're watching the games on how we're playing the last few. So, it's got to continue. We know that's got to be part of the fabric of our team and I think the players see it, we all see it, so it's got to carry on.”

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice for the second straight game, and JJ Peterka had two assists for the Mammoth (28-23-4), who have lost two straight and three of their past four games. Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.

“I think Dallas played a hell of a game. Let's start with that,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think they arrived and they played a really good game, especially defensively. It was really tough for us to create any kind of offense, to have any space on the ice, to win races and stuff. They played really well, but it took too long for us to get in the game and to get to our game and to play with some kind of pace.”

Harley opened the scoring while on the power play at 2:11 of the first period. Mavrik Bourque sent a wrist shot on net that hit off the left post and Harley put the rebound in past Vejmelka's right pad from the slot.