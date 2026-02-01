Kakko scores winner, Kraken fend off Golden Knights for 4th straight win

Kakko broke the 2-2 tie when he backhanded the rebound of Adam Larsson's shot through Vegas defenseman Kaedan Korczak's legs and past Golden Knights goalie Akira Schmid.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann also scored, while Chandler Stephenson had two assists and Joey Daccord made 27 saves for the Kraken (26-19-9), who have won their past four games and five of their past six.

Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner scored, while Jack Eichel tallied two assists and Schmid made 20 saves for the Golden Knights (25-15-14), who have lost six of their last seven games (1-4-2).

Tolvanen scored at 6:50 of the first period, roofing a rebound off a Ryan Winterton shot over Schmid's left pad to make it 1-0.

McCann pushed it to 2-0 at 13:04 on the power play. McCann got the quick pass at the right circle from Vince Dunn and elevated the puck over Schmid glove side with a snap shot. The score marks McCann's 200th career goal.

Barbashev cut it to 2-1 at 8:52 of the second period. Eichel's pass from behind the goal line found Barbashev at the right post, who dropped to his left knee and got a wrist shot past Daccord.

Marner tied the game 2-2 at 19:48 on the power play after his wrist shot from the slot snuck through traffic and past Daccord.