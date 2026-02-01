Wallstedt makes 39 saves, Wild score 7 to top Oilers

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Wild (32-14-10), extending his point streak to eight games (13 points; two goals, 11 assists), a franchise record by a defenseman. Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello, and Brock Faber also each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota, which has a five-game point streak (4-0-1).

Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jack Roslovic scored for the Oilers (28-20-8), who came in on their first three-game win streak of the season. Tristan Jarry made 15 saves on 20 shots before being relieved late in the second period by Connor Ingram, who made seven saves.

Draisaitl put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 3:16 of the first period, intercepting a pass from Marcus Johansson, skating around Wild forward Matt Boldy into the slot and sending a wrist shot past Wallstedt’s blocker.

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:15, getting sent in on a breakaway from Edmonton’s blue line with a stretch pass from Hughes, deking to his forehand to score top shelf. Wallstedt had the secondary assist, earning his first point of the season.

Nugent-Hopkins regained the lead for Edmonton, 2-1, at 8:01, taking a pass from McDavid to the side of the net and deflecting it through the legs of Wallstedt.

Kaprizov knotted it at 2-2 on the power play with 36 seconds left in the period, after Eriksson Ek picked up the rebound off a point shot from Zuccarello and sent it across the crease and through the legs of Oilers defenseman Spencer Stastney for the backdoor tap-in by Kaprizov.

Zuccarello gave the Wild their first lead of the game 35 seconds into the second period, beating Jarry’s glove with a one-timer off a face-off win by Ryan Hartman.

Hughes made it 4-2 at 12:29, shooting the puck off the boards on a breakaway and then scoring off the rebound, batting the puck off Jarry.

Tarasenko extended the lead to 5-2 at 15:40, taking a centering pass from Mike Foligno to the front of the left circle and sending it far post, leading to Ingram replacing Jarry.

Pitlick put the Wild ahead 6-2 at 9:42 of the third period, taking a centering pass from behind the goal line by Foligno and putting it past Ingram’s glove.

Roslovic closed the gap to 6-3 at 12:43, after Darnell Nurse carried the puck around behind the net off an offensive-zone face-off, and found him out front for the putaway.

Brock Faber made it a 7-3 final at 14:17, picking the top corner past Ingram’s glove from the left hashmarks.

Draisaitl went down the tunnel 2:53 into the second period to have his right hand looked at after falling into the boards behind Minnesota's net, but returned to the bench with 12:30 left in the period. He played four shifts totaling 4:21 in the third period, the last shift ending at 14:12.