NHL On Tap: Ovechkin gets another chance at point No. 1,500 when Capitals visit Coyotes

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday.

Ovechkin tries for 1,500th again vs. streaking Coyotes

Alex Ovechkin needs one point to become the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 points when the Washington Capitals visit the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The captain was held without a point in a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and is second in NHL history with 827 goals and has 672 assists in 1,368 regular-season games during his 19 NHL seasons. Selected by the Capitals with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, the 38-year-old left wing, who has no goals and two assists in his past six games, would be the eighth NHL player to reach the milestone with one team. The Coyotes (12-9-2) have a chance to become the first team in NHL history with a winning streak of at least five games where five or more of the opponents during the run were one of the previous six Stanley Cup winners: the Golden Knights (2023), Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021), Colorado Avalanche (2022), St. Louis Blues (2019) and Capitals (2018). Washington (12-7-2) wraps up a five-game road trip; it's 2-2-0 so far. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Lightning's rematch with Stars in Hedman's 1,000th game

It may be time to be a little concerned about the Lightning. They play the second of a home-and-home set against the Dallas Stars at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSSW) after an 8-1 loss in Dallas on Saturday. The Lightning (10-10-5), have lost a season-high four consecutive games while being outscored 19-5 and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled after the second period. Figure on "The Big Cat" getting another chance at the Stars (14-5-3), who are 7-2-2 in their past 11 games and one point behind the first-place Avalanche in the Central Division. Don't count on the old guard going quietly. Victor Hedman is expected to play his 1,000th regular-season game since Tampa Bay made the defenseman the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. Nikita Kucherov, the leading scorer in the NHL, has points in nine consecutive games (four goals, 13 assists) and reached 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 24 games this season, passing captain Steven Stamkos (25 games in 2010-11) for fastest in Lightning history. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Guentzel tries to extend point streak

Jake Guentzel looks to extend a five-game point streak when the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP). Guentzel has six points (three goals, three assists) during the run and scored twice in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The Penguins (11-10-2) have lost four of six (2-2-2) and the Flyers (12-10-2) are on a 2-3-1 slide, but 21-year-old forward Tyson has three goals and two assists in his past three games, including a goal and an assist in the win at Pittsburgh on Saturday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Monday games

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP)

The Flyers and Penguins face each other for the second time in three days. Philadelphia will try to end a 0-2-1 skid on home ice. Pittsburgh is 9-3-2 in its past 14 games played at Wells Fargo Center, 3-1-0 in its past four.

Dallas Stars at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, BSSW)

Joe Pavelski, a 39-year-old forward, can match his NHL career-high by pushing his point streak to 10 games (six goals, six assists) and become the eighth player age 39 or older with a point streak of at least 10 games. Vasilevskiy is 1-3-0 with a 3.87 goals-against average and .859 save percentage since debuting with 22 saves in an 8-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 24 following microdiscectomy surgery for a herniated lumbar disk in his back Sept. 28.

Seattle Kraken at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNP, ROOT-NW)

The Canadiens (10-11-3) are 0 5-7-1 this season at Bell Centre. The Kraken (8-11-6) have lost four in a row (0-3-1), including the first three (0-2-1) of a four-game road trip.

Carolina Hurricanes at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (14-8-1) begin their second six-game road trip of the season after going 2-4-0 from Oct. 14-24. Carolina forward Sebastian Aho has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak. Forward Cole Perfetti has scored eight goals in his past 12 games for the Jets (13-8-2), who ended a three-game losing streak with 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT)

Michael Carcone leads the Coyotes with 11 goals and he's scored in four consecutive home games (five total). Arizona is 7-4-0 at home and 5-5-2 on the road. Washington is 5-3-1 on the road. Tom Wilson has four goals in the past two games, including his first NHL hat trick in in 700th game, a 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30, to tie Dylan Strome for the Capitals lead with eight goals.

St. Louis Blues at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, SN1, TVAS)

St. Louis (12-10-1) and Vegas (16-5-4) begin a home-and-home series. The Blues have alternated wins and losses in their past six games. Goalie Jordan Binnington is 7-2-4 with a 3.04 GAA and .916 save percentage in 14 games (13 starts) against the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel can join Jonathan Marchessault as the only players in Golden Knights history with three consecutive three-point games. Eichel has played 25 games and is three points from becoming the second-fastest Vegas skater to reach the 30-point mark in a single season. Mark Stone had 31 in 24 games of the 2020-21 season and Eichel had 32 in 28 games in 2022-23.