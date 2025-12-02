There are 10 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Marchand, Panthers set to host Maple Leafs
Stone looks to stay hot for Golden Knights; Lightning go for 8th win in row
Winter Classic coming
The Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs on national television (7:30 p.m.; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS) just 32 days from hosting the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami. Panthers forward Brad Marchand has 58 points (21 goals, 37 assists) in 59 games against the Maple Leafs, including four game-winning goals. Only four active players have more game-winners against Toronto: Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals), Claude Giroux (Ottawa Senators) and David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), each of whom has six.
Stone cold
Actually, Mark Stone is hot for the Vegas Golden Knights, who host the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE). The Golden Knights captain has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games since returning from a wrist injury, and he has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in nine games this season. He is the first player in Vegas history to have a point in each of his first nine appearances in a season, and he can become the first player in the NHL to do so in 10 consecutive outings this season.
Lightning streaking
The Tampa Bay Lightning will take two streaks into their game at the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN). They’ve won seven straight games overall and five in a row on the road. They’ve trailed for 63:21 during the seven-game run and just 5:38 in the past four games. A sixth consecutive road win would match the second-longest road winning streak in Tampa Bay history. The team record is seven straight from Jan. 7-Feb. 1, 2007.
What a Geekie
Look who is tied with Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead in goals entering the Bruins’ game at the Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE). It’s Boston forward Morgan Geekie, who has 20 goals, including three in his past two games. Geekie scored an NHL career-high 33 goals for Boston last season and is on pace for 60 this season.
MacKinnon cruising
MacKinnon leads the NHL with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games, and the Colorado Avalanche center could pad his stats against Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP). MacKinnon has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past three games this season and 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 29 games against the Canucks in his NHL career. Vancouver is allowing 3.65 goals per game, second most in the NHL behind the Nashville Predators (3.68).
The schedule
Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5)
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE)
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN)
Dallas Stars at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG 2)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m.; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)
Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW)
Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; ALT, SNP)
Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI)
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE)
Washington Capitals at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MNMT)