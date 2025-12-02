NHL On Tap: Marchand, Panthers set to host Maple Leafs

Stone cold

Actually, Mark Stone is hot for the Vegas Golden Knights, who host the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE). The Golden Knights captain has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games since returning from a wrist injury, and he has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in nine games this season. He is the first player in Vegas history to have a point in each of his first nine appearances in a season, and he can become the first player in the NHL to do so in 10 consecutive outings this season.