Geekie emerges as unlikely offensive force for Bruins

BOSTON -- Pat Falloon knew where his broken sticks were going, knew what Craig Geekie was doing when he slipped the discarded pieces of equipment out of the trash can. He knew that they would have a new owner, a new purpose, a second life.

What Falloon didn’t know was what those sticks would mean for Morgan Geekie.

He didn’t know that those sticks, and the shot they would produce, would end up leading the NHL in goals.

It was back in the early 2000s, around 2003 or 2004, when Falloon -- the veteran of 575 NHL games with the San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins -- joined Craig Geekie on a senior team, the Foxwarren Falcons in the North Central Hockey League in Manitoba.

Craig Geekie, who had two (soon to be three) young boys, was a lefty, and his oldest, Morgan, was a righty, so his hand-me-downs were useless. But Falloon was a righty and, “being the cheap dad I am,” Craig figured he could be resourceful and recycle those sticks, cutting them down to fit the kindergarten-aged Morgan.

“Any chance he got for sticks, he took them,” Falloon said, of the Sherwood 7000 FeatherLite with an 80 flex and 4.5 lie he used at the time.

He didn’t mind. He and Craig had known each other forever, had grown up playing hockey and baseball against each other out in the small towns in Manitoba. They came back together after Falloon’s NHL career -- which was where Craig saw his opportunity.

“Patty’s stick, it was a good curve, it was a good lie for him, it just happened to be a nice match, but it also happened to be wood,” Craig recalled. “I would literally take it out of the garbage and cut it and say, ‘Here you go, here’s your new stick.’”

Though Morgan Geekie has left the wooden sticks behind -- he used them well after many of his peers -- there are remnants in his game of the big wooden paddles he was using as a tot, remnants of the Falloon sticks in the way he shoots now, in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, after using such a straight curve for such a long time.

“It teaches you a lot,” said Morgan, who will be in the national spotlight on Friday when the Bruins host the New York Rangers in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN). “I personally don’t think I would have as good of a shot if it wasn’t for learning to do that.”

* * * *

The stat continues to be eye-popping and, for Morgan Geekie, perhaps a little hard to wrap his head around: Over the past year, since Nov. 27, 2024, the top three players in the NHL in goals scored are Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (50), Geekie (49) and Bruins forward David Pastrnak (46).

“It’s weird,” Morgan said.

It’s becoming less so. Though last season started out rough, with the forward being healthy scratched a handful of times, he ended up scoring 33 goals, nearly double his previous high of 17 from 2023-24. It could have been written off as a fluke. But, with Geekie second in the NHL with 17 goals in 25 games this season, it’s much harder to do so now.