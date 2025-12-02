Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury
Blackhawks send Brossoit to AHL on conditioning assignment; Hart could make Golden Knights debut
St. Louis Blues
Nathan Walker (upper body) was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least eight weeks, the Blues announced Tuesday. The forward played 12:21 in a 4-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Walker has nine points in 25 games this season. St. Louis is also without Jimmy Snuggerud for at least six weeks; the forward was scheduled to have surgery on his left wrist Tuesday. Snuggerud, who is also on injured reserve, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 26 games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Laurent Brossoit (lower body) was activated from injured non-roster by the Blackhawks on Tuesday and loaned to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. The goalie had offseason hip surgery, his third procedure since signing a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1, 2024, and has not played since Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets, when he replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the start of the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on April 28.
Vegas Golden Knights
Carter Hart could make his Golden Knights debut when they host the Blackhawks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE). The goalie, who signed a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million AAV) with Vegas on Oct. 15, practiced with the team Monday after playing three games for Henderson of the AHL (1-2-0, 3.07 goals-against average, .839 save percentage). Hart became eligible to return to an NHL game on Monday, with his most recent NHL appearance having taken place on Jan. 20, 2024, as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He was one of the five members of Canada’s 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship team acquitted of sexual assault charges following a trial this summer. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said a decision on whether Hart would start would be made Tuesday morning. “I think for me, preparation is everything,” Hart said after practice. “I’ve worked my [butt] off to get back to this point. … I’ve done everything I can to be prepared, and I’ll be prepared if I get the call tomorrow.”
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak (undisclosed) did not travel with the Bruins and will miss his third straight game when they visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN, SNO, SNE). Pastrnak, a forward, did not practice in Boston on Monday before the team departed for Detroit. “It’s still day to day,” coach Marco Sturm said. “We were hoping he could skate by now, but he didn’t. So, that’s why. We’ll see how it is the next few days, but he will not travel.” Pastrnak played 18:35 in Boston’s 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Nov. 26. He leads the Bruins with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games. … Forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) is expected to return Tuesday. He has missed the past seven games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Brandon Carlo (lower body) is not with the Maple Leafs and may need surger, coach Craig Berube said Tuesday prior to their game at the Florida Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS). The defenseman last played Nov. 13, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Carlo, who played 19:44, has two assists in 18 games. “He has to get something done," Berube said. "[His recovery] didn't go the way we thought." ... Simon Benoit will play Tuesday after the defenseman briefly left the team for personal reasons.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner is "close" to returning from an upper-body injury, according to coach Dean Evason, but the Blue Jackets captain missed his 10th straight game on Monday, a 5-3 win at the New Jersey Devils. Jenner, a forward, hasn't played since Nov. 11. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season. Columbus hosts Detroit on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).