NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury

Carter Hart could make his Golden Knights debut when they host the Blackhawks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE). The goalie, who signed a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million AAV) with Vegas on Oct. 15, practiced with the team Monday after playing three games for Henderson of the AHL (1-2-0, 3.07 goals-against average, .839 save percentage). Hart became eligible to return to an NHL game on Monday, with his most recent NHL appearance having taken place on Jan. 20, 2024, as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He was one of the five members of Canada’s 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship team acquitted of sexual assault charges following a trial this summer. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said a decision on whether Hart would start would be made Tuesday morning. “I think for me, preparation is everything,” Hart said after practice. “I’ve worked my [butt] off to get back to this point. … I’ve done everything I can to be prepared, and I’ll be prepared if I get the call tomorrow.”