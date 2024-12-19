NHL On Tap: Senators go for 5th straight vs. Flames as part of 11-game night

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Thursday also marks the 11th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5)

The Senators are on a roll, having won four straight games, including a 3-0 shutout of the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. During the run, Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson have combined for seven goals and 11 assists. The Senators (16-13-2) have won six of their past seven games. Goalie Linus Ullmark has won his past six starts, allowing just five goals in that time. Should Ullmark start against the Flames, he will have the chance at a third straight road shutout. The Flames (15-11-6) have lost four of six games and eight of 11. Nazem Kadri has scored in four straight games, matching his career high from Feb. 28-March 7, 2013. He can become the third player in Flames history with a five-game goal streak at age 34 or older; Jarome Iginila had a six-game streak from March 4-12, 2012 and Kelly Kisio had a six-game streak from April 4-13, 1995.

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Kings (18-9-4) are looking to get back on a hot streak; they had won six straight before dropping two of their past three games. Adrian Kempe has 11 goals in the 14 games since Nov. 13 and has 16 on the season to lead the team. Kempe has 31 points, four behind Anze Kopitar, who has 35 (eight goals, 27 assists). The Kings will run up against Matvei Michkov of the Flyers. The forward leads all rookies with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games, five points ahead of San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini. The Flyers (14-14-4) are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and have lost five of seven games (2-4-1).

Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NESN)

The Bruins (17-13-3) are set to finish off their five-game Western swing, having won six of their past eight games. Brad Marchand has a seven-game point streak, with eight points (five goals, three assists). David Pastrnak has five points in his past two games (two goals, three assists) and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. The Oilers (18-11-2) are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final, which ended a five-game winning streak. Zach Hyman has seven goals in six games since returning from an undisclosed injury on Dec. 5. Connor McDavid has a six-game point streak with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists). Leon Draisaitl could tie his career high with a seventh straight multipoint game, which he did from May 1-12, 2021; he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past six games.