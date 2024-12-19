NHL On Tap: Senators go for 5th straight vs. Flames as part of 11-game night

Kings, Flyers look to get back on track; Kakko could make Kraken debut

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are nine games on the schedule for Thursday, including one nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Thursday also marks the 11th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.

Games of the day

Ottawa Senators at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5)

The Senators are on a roll, having won four straight games, including a 3-0 shutout of the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. During the run, Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson have combined for seven goals and 11 assists. The Senators (16-13-2) have won six of their past seven games. Goalie Linus Ullmark has won his past six starts, allowing just five goals in that time. Should Ullmark start against the Flames, he will have the chance at a third straight road shutout. The Flames (15-11-6) have lost four of six games and eight of 11. Nazem Kadri has scored in four straight games, matching his career high from Feb. 28-March 7, 2013. He can become the third player in Flames history with a five-game goal streak at age 34 or older; Jarome Iginila had a six-game streak from March 4-12, 2012 and Kelly Kisio had a six-game streak from April 4-13, 1995.

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Kings (18-9-4) are looking to get back on a hot streak; they had won six straight before dropping two of their past three games. Adrian Kempe has 11 goals in the 14 games since Nov. 13 and has 16 on the season to lead the team. Kempe has 31 points, four behind Anze Kopitar, who has 35 (eight goals, 27 assists). The Kings will run up against Matvei Michkov of the Flyers. The forward leads all rookies with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games, five points ahead of San Jose Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini. The Flyers (14-14-4) are coming off a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and have lost five of seven games (2-4-1).

Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NESN)

The Bruins (17-13-3) are set to finish off their five-game Western swing, having won six of their past eight games. Brad Marchand has a seven-game point streak, with eight points (five goals, three assists). David Pastrnak has five points in his past two games (two goals, three assists) and 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in his past eight games. The Oilers (18-11-2) are coming off a 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final, which ended a five-game winning streak. Zach Hyman has seven goals in six games since returning from an undisclosed injury on Dec. 5. Connor McDavid has a six-game point streak with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists). Leon Draisaitl could tie his career high with a seventh straight multipoint game, which he did from May 1-12, 2021; he has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past six games.

Other Thursday games

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNSUN, SNP)

Jordan Kyrou has scored in five straight games for the Blues (15-15-3), who have won once in their past four games (1-2-1). Kyrou has one point in each of his past six games, goals in his past five and an assist in the sixth. Jake Guentzel has a seven-game goal streak for the Lightning (17-10-2), who have won five of six. During the streak, Guentzel has 12 points (nine goals, three assists).

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

The Devils (21-10-3) have won three straight games. Luke Hughes had an assist Tuesday, putting him at 49 assists in 109 games. With one more, the 21-year-old will join defensemen Scott Niedermayer (81), Barry Beck (66), Joe Cirella (64) and Craig Wolanin (55) to have at least 50 with the Devils before turning 22. The Blue Jackets (12-15-5) are 0-3-2 in their past five games.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, TVAS)

The Penguins (14-14-5) are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Sidney Crosby has a 10-game goal drought since scoring the 600th of his career on Nov. 23. Jonathan Marchessault has a four-game point streak with six points (three goals, three assists) for the Predators (9-17-6); they have won two of three after losing eight straight games.

Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN+, KHN, KONG)

The Kraken (15-16-2) are led by Jared McCann, who has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) this season. They acquired forward Kaapo Kakko from the New York Rangers in a trade on Wednesday. He could make his Seattle debut. The Blackhawks (11-19-2) are coming off a win against one of the NHL’s best teams in the Washington Capitals, winning 3-2 on Tuesday. Connor Bedard has 58 assists in his first 100 NHL games, along with 29 goals. The assists are tied with Artemi Panarin and Bill Hay for the fifth-most through 100 games among players that debuted with the Blackhawks.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, TVAS)

The Canucks (16-9-6) are in the second game of a back-to-back, after losing 3-2 in overtime to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday. Quinn Hughes has the second-most points among NHL defensemen with 37 (seven goals, 30 assists) in 31 games; Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche has 38 (nine goals, 29 assists) in 33 games. The Golden Knights (20-8-3) are 5-1-0 in their past six games. With two assists in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, Jack Eichel reached 200 points with the Golden Knights, taking the fewest games to reach the milestone in franchise history. It took him 195 games to reach 201 points (81 goals, 120 assists); it took Mark Stone 214 games to get to 200.

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT)

The Avalanche (18-15-0) have lost two of their past three after a three-game winning streak. Mikko Rantanen has a six-game point streak with 12 points (three goals, nine assists). Celebrini has seven multipoint games this season, including a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. That sets the record for the most in history for the Sharks (11-18-5) for an 18-year-old.

