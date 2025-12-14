NHL On Tap: Hughes expected to debut for Wild against Bruins

There are six games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Hughes debut

Quinn Hughes is expected to make his debut for the Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) when they host the Boston Bruins (19-13-0) at Grand Casino Arena (6 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE). Minnesota acquired the 2024 Norris Trophy Winner in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for forwards Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hughes, the Vancouver captain, led the Canucks with 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 26 games prior to the trade. He signed a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) with the Canucks on Oct. 3, 2021, and can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season. Hughes will be the first Norris Trophy winner to play for the Wild. Minnesota has won three straight and is third in the Central Division.