NHL On Tap: Kane leads shorthanded Red Wings against Blues

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday.

Kane heads back to St. Louis

Patrick Kane gets his first chance this season to face the St. Louis Blues, the team he has the third-most points against in his career, with 69 (27 goals, 42 assists) in 72 career regular-season games, and he has scored more goals only against the Dallas Stars (32). Just as important will be the Blues (13-13-1) hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night after the team announced a collaboration with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to fund a $200,000 cancer research grant Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Not bad. Also not bad? Kane, who has one goal in his first three games with the Red Wings (14-9-4). He will get a chance at more against the Blues on Tuesday at Enterprise Center (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Connor vs. Connor, Round 1

Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid face each other for the first time when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN). McDavid, who won the Hart Trophy as NHL Most Valuable Player last season, has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during a nine-game point streak for the Oilers (12-12-1), who have won seven in a row, their longest since a franchise-record tying nine-game streak to close the 2022-23 regular season. McDavid had a goal and an assist in Edmonton's 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Bedard, selected by the Blackhawks (9-17-1) with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads NHL rookies with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games and has a nine-game road point streak (eight goals, five assists), the second-longest in NHL history by a player age 18 or younger behind Nathan MacKinnon (16 games, 2013-14). He had two assists in Chicago's 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Tuesday is first edition of McDavid vs. Bedard

High-flying Flyers aim for fifth straight win

The Philadelphia Flyers finish a three-game road trip in Nashville against the Predators (8 p.m. ET, BSSO, NBCSP) riding a four-game winning streak. The Flyers (15-10-2) especially have been strong on the penalty kill, killing 40 of 42 short-handed situations and scoring three short-handed goals in their past 13 games. Forward Travis Konecny has six points (four goals, two assists) in his past three games. The Predators (15-13-0) rebounded from a 4-0 loss against the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday to defeat the Canadiens 2-1 in Montreal on Sunday on the strength of Colton Sissons' two goals and Juuse Saros' 36 saves. Saros has allowed two goals on his last 70 shots faced (.971 save percentage), the Flyers' Carter Hart just four on his last 96 (.958). -- Dave Stubbs, columnist

Tuesday games

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4)

The Maple Leafs (14-6-5) have a six-game point streak (4-0-2) after a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday. Forward William Nylander has a five-game point streak (one goal, six assists). Artemi Panarin has an 11-game season-opening home point streak (seven goals, 12 assists) for the Rangers (19-6-1). Panarin is one point from 700 in the NHL after 616 games and could become the sixth-fastest undrafted player (since the NHL Draft started in 1963) to reach the 700-point milestone, after Wayne Gretzky (317 games), Peter Stastny (457), Bobby Orr (518), Phil Esposito (574) and Adam Oates (579).

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSSO)

The Hurricanes (14-12-1) have lost the first four games of a six-game road trip, three of them by one goal each. The Senators (11-11-0) might be last in the Atlantic Division, but they've won three of their last four (3-1-0).

Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

Coyotes rookie forward Logan Cooley, who was born in Pittsburgh, is making his first NHL trip to his home city. Cooley is an alum of the Little Penguins Learn to Play Program, where he first got to skate with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. The Coyotes (13-12-2) have lost three straight after a five-game winning streak. The Penguins (11-12-3) have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and five of six (1-2-3). Pittsburgh's power-play drought has reached 0-for-37 in the past 13 games.

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

The Red Wings, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) are missing forwards Dylan Larkin (upper body), J.T. Compher (upper body) and Klim Kostin (undisclosed), each of whom was placed on injured reserve Monday, as well as forward David Perron, who received a six-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Blues are on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of five (1-4-0). Their power play is 31st in the NHL at 8.8 percent, ahead of only the Washington Capitals (8.2 percent).

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP)

The Flyers can match their season high with a fifth straight win (Nov. 10-19). Forward Joel Farabee, who has scored in two straight games, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in four career games against the Predators. Nashville is 6-2-0 in its past eight games at Bridgestone Arena. Forward Filip Forsberg has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past seven games against the Flyers and forward Ryan O'Reilly has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past 12 games against them.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN)

Evan Bouchard has an 11-game point streak (five goals, 11 assists), one behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the longest active streak in the NHL. The Blackhawks had won two straight for the first time this season before their loss to the Capitals on Sunday.

Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL)

The Panthers (17-8-2) look for their fourth win in a row in the second stop of a five-game road trip. Forward Sam Reinhart has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) during a five-game point streak, including an NHL career-high four assists in a 5-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. The Kraken (8-14-7) have lost eight straight (0-6-2) and the first three of a six-game homestand.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, BSSUN)

Tampa Bay (13-11-5) captain Steven Stamkos missed a 4-3 overtime win at Seattle on Saturday because of illness but is expected to play Tuesday. Defenseman Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury sustained against the Kraken. The Canucks (18-9-1) have an NHL-best plus-34 goal differential. Quinn Hughes leads NHL defensemen in goals (nine) and is tied for the lead in points (36).

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SN1)

The Flames (11-14-3) saw defenseman Chris Tanev leave a 6-5 loss at the Avalanche on Monday 15 seconds in after a hit from forward Ross Colton and his status against the Golden Knights is unknown. Vegas (19-5-5) has an eight-game point streak (5-0-3), the longest active point streak in the NHL. Forward Jack Eichel has a seven-game point streak (four goals, eight assists).

Winnipeg Jets at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, TSN3)

The Jets (16-8-2) look for their fifth straight win, but likely will have to play without forward Kyle Connor, who leads Winnipeg with 17 goals. Connor left 27 seconds into the second period of a 4-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday because of a lower-body injury after a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Ryan Strome. The Sharks (8-17-3) are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games and have rallied from multiple-goal deficits to get at least a point in three straight games (2-0-1) after their 5-4 shootout loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

