'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

NEW YORK – The critically-acclaimed docuseries “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” returns this season with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in the weeks leading up to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami, the first-ever NHL outdoor game in Florida. The four-part series premieres Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max. Fans in Canada can watch episode one on Sportsnet on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer here.

The first episode features a special trip for the Panthers as their fathers join them on the road, including behind-the-scenes footage from their team outing in Nashville and their 8-3 win against the Predators. Fans will also get a glimpse of star player Matthew Tkachuk’s recovery and journey back to the ice. In New York, Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan shares memories from previous NHL Winter Classic games and looks forward to the upcoming outdoor contest in Miami. Cameras also captured mic’d up moments with Sullivan and veteran Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad in an overtime win, as well as precious time at home with Zibanejad, his wife and their daughter.