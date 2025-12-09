'Road To The NHL Winter Classic' to debut Dec. 10

Docuseries goes behind the scenes with Panthers, Rangers ahead of 1st outdoor game in Florida on Jan. 2

25-RTTWC-KeyArt-2568x1444-TNT-Tru-HBOMax-TuneIn

© NHL Public Relations

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The critically-acclaimed docuseries “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise returns this season with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in the weeks leading up to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami, the first-ever NHL outdoor game in Florida. The four-part series premieres Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on truTV and HBO Max. Fans in Canada can watch episode one on Sportsnet on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer here.

The first episode features a special trip for the Panthers as their fathers join them on the road, including behind-the-scenes footage from their team outing in Nashville and their 8-3 win against the Predators. Fans will also get a glimpse of star player Matthew Tkachuk’s recovery and journey back to the ice. In New York, Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan shares memories from previous NHL Winter Classic games and looks forward to the upcoming outdoor contest in Miami. Cameras also captured mic’d up moments with Sullivan and veteran Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad in an overtime win, as well as precious time at home with Zibanejad, his wife and their daughter.

Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise Premiere Dates & Times

Episode
Network
Air Date/Time (All Times ET)
Episode 1
TNT
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m.
Episode 1
SN
Dec. 12, 7:00 p.m.
Episode 2
TNT
Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Episode 2
SN
Dec. 20, 6:00 p.m.
Episode 3
TNT
Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m.
Episode 3
SN
Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m.
Episode 4
TNT
Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Episode 4
SN
Jan. 2, 6:30 p.m.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly-anticipated event. The limited series of four 30-minute episodes is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

For more information on the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com/WinterClassic.

