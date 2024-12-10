Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 11 games on the schedule for Tuesday, including two nationally televised in the United States and two in Canada:
NHL On Tap: Matthews, Jack Hughes face off when Maple Leafs visit Devils
Wild at Utah for 1st time; Avalanche in Pittsburgh after shaking up goaltending
© Kirk Irwin/NHLI / Getty Images
Games of the day
Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4)
The Maple Leafs (16-9-2) against the Devils (18-10-2) features a matchup of two potential stars at the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off with Auston Matthews skating for the Maple Leafs and Jack Hughes for the Devils. Toronto forward Mitch Marner has a road point streak of eight games (four goals, nine assists), the second-longest active run behind Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (three goals, 10 assists in 10 games). Marner's 14-game road point streak set last season is a Maple Leafs record. The Devils have won six of nine but are 0-for-5 on the power play in their past two games after going 7-for-11 in their previous three.
Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)
The Wild (18-5-4) visit Delta Center in Salt Lake City for the first time tied with the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets for the most points in the NHL (40). They're led by Kirill Kaprizov, whose 42 points are tied with Martin Necas of the Carolina Hurricanes for the League lead. Utah (12-11-4) has won consecutive games for the first time since three in a row to start the season. Goalie Jaxson Stauber is 2-0-0 and 7-1-0 in eight NHL games after making 22 saves in a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday.
Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS)
A pair of Nova Scotia natives -- and soon-to-be 4 Nations Face-Off teammates for Canada -- will play when the Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Colorado (16-13-0) acquired Mackenzie Blackwood in a trade that sent Alexandar Georgiev to the San Jose Sharks on Monday, their second goalie deal this season after swapping Justus Annunen for Scott Wedgewood on Nov. 30. The Penguins (12-13-4) have won five of six. If Crosby gets an assist, he will surpass Gordie Howe (Detroit Red Wings) for the fifth-most (1,023) with one team. The captain is 10 assists from Mario Lemieux's Penguins record of 1,033, fourth in NHL history behind Ray Bourque (1,111; Boston Bruins), Wayne Gretzky (1,086; Edmonton Oilers) and Steve Yzerman (1,063; Red Wings).
‘THEY’RE GENERATIONAL TALENTS’
Friends, rivals MacKinnon, Crosby to go head-to-head before teaming up for Canada
Other Tuesday games
San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)
The Sharks (10-15-5) continue a six-game roadtrip having lost the past two games by a combined 11-2 score. The Hurricanes (17-9-1) have lost four of five.
Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP)
The Flyers (12-12-4) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) including a back-to-back weekend set to the Bruins (4-3 in overtime) and Utah (4-2). Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak and leads rookies with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists). The Blue Jackets (12-12-3) ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory in Winnipeg on Sunday.
Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN)
The Kings (16-8-3) have won five in a row and forward Alex Laferriere has 12 goals in 27 games, equaling the 12 he scored in 81 games last season as a rookie. The Islanders (11-11-7) were 2-for-25 on the power play over 11 games before going 2-for-2 in a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW)
The Flames (13-10-5) have lost six of seven (1-4-2) since a four-game winning streak. Nashville (7-15-6) is on a seven-game slide (0-4-3) and has not scored more than two goals in a game during that span.
Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN)
Pavel Zacha has scored overtime goals twice in his past three games for the Bruins (15-11-3), who have won four straight. Neal Pionk's 22 points this season are second among defensemen for the Jets (20-9-0) behind Josh Morrissey's 26. Pionk is one point from becoming the fourth at the position in Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers history with 200.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, FDSNSUN)
The Lightning (14-9-2) have won three of their past four. Brayden Point has two straight four-point games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past five. The Oilers (15-10-2) have won five of six and forward Zach Hyman has scored three goals in two games since returning from an undisclosed injury.
St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNMW)
The Blues (13-13-2) were on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before losing 4-2 to the Oilers on Saturday. Quinn Hughes has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in a seven-game point streak for the Canucks (14-8-4).
Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG)
Matthew Tkachuk takes a six-game point streak (five goals, 10 assists) into Climate Pledge Arena with the Panthers (17-9-2) on a 5-0-1 run. Shane Wright has scored six goals in his past eight games and had a goal and an assist to help the Kraken (14-14-1) defeat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Sunday.