NHL On Tap: Matthews, Jack Hughes face off when Maple Leafs visit Devils

Other Tuesday games

San Jose Sharks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA)

The Sharks (10-15-5) continue a six-game roadtrip having lost the past two games by a combined 11-2 score. The Hurricanes (17-9-1) have lost four of five.

Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP)

The Flyers (12-12-4) have lost three in a row (0-2-1) including a back-to-back weekend set to the Bruins (4-3 in overtime) and Utah (4-2). Philadelphia forward Matvei Michkov has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak and leads rookies with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists). The Blue Jackets (12-12-3) ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Los Angeles Kings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN)

The Kings (16-8-3) have won five in a row and forward Alex Laferriere has 12 goals in 27 games, equaling the 12 he scored in 81 games last season as a rookie. The Islanders (11-11-7) were 2-for-25 on the power play over 11 games before going 2-for-2 in a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW)

The Flames (13-10-5) have lost six of seven (1-4-2) since a four-game winning streak. Nashville (7-15-6) is on a seven-game slide (0-4-3) and has not scored more than two goals in a game during that span.

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN)

Pavel Zacha has scored overtime goals twice in his past three games for the Bruins (15-11-3), who have won four straight. Neal Pionk's 22 points this season are second among defensemen for the Jets (20-9-0) behind Josh Morrissey's 26. Pionk is one point from becoming the fourth at the position in Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers history with 200.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, FDSNSUN)

The Lightning (14-9-2) have won three of their past four. Brayden Point has two straight four-point games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past five. The Oilers (15-10-2) have won five of six and forward Zach Hyman has scored three goals in two games since returning from an undisclosed injury.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNMW)

The Blues (13-13-2) were on a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before losing 4-2 to the Oilers on Saturday. Quinn Hughes has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in a seven-game point streak for the Canucks (14-8-4).

Florida Panthers at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, SCRIPPS, KONG)

Matthew Tkachuk takes a six-game point streak (five goals, 10 assists) into Climate Pledge Arena with the Panthers (17-9-2) on a 5-0-1 run. Shane Wright has scored six goals in his past eight games and had a goal and an assist to help the Kraken (14-14-1) defeat the New York Rangers 7-5 on Sunday.