Sidoris shares love for Golden Knights, passion for hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Professional guitarist, fantasy player tours with Wolfgang Van Halen, Slash

Frank Sidoris SDW feature

© Frank Sidoris

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Senior Director, Fantasy

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature professional guitar player, Vegas Golden Knights fan and fantasy hockey player Frank Sidoris.

Before the Vegas Golden Knights stepped on the ice in their first season, guitar player and Las Vegas native Frank Sidoris said it was love at the first thought of finally having his own professional sports team to root for.

"To actually have my own team to represent Vegas was just massive for me," Sidoris, who grew up a Cleveland sports fan like his father, told NHL.com. "Season 1, when that all started, it was just an immediate 'Wow.' I can wear a shirt that says Las Vegas, tour the world and represent my hometown. It was just the coolest thing that, right away, so many of us were immediately on board. It just felt like such a united time in Las Vegas."

Sidoris plays and tours with the bands Mammoth WVH with Wolfgang Van Halen (son of the late, legendary guitar player Eddie Van Halen from the band Van Halen) and Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, a group led by the guitarist from the hard rock band Guns N' Roses. The 36-year-old has spent much of recent years touring globally with Mammoth and/or Slash and has watched the Golden Knights' deep Stanley Cup Playoff runs, including their 2023 championship, from afar.

His passion for hockey has only grown stronger from a distance, largely thanks to him playing fantasy hockey. The highlight was when he wrote and recorded an anthem for the Golden Knights called "GKG" (Go Knights Go) prior to the start of their 2023 championship season. It was played at every home game during player introductions at T-Mobile Arena that season.

"This was the coolest thing ever," Sidoris said. "Mark Shunock, who hosts the games, reached out the summer before the Cup year. He had the idea of wanting a local guy to do a big, exciting intro with the players with some original music. I worked on it with Kane Churko, an amazing rock producer in Vegas, and they wanted me to come down to the ice at the practice arena on media day to film the song. They had Pyro, fog, everything like a music video."

The topper was when the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, a full-circle moment for Sidoris and the rest of the fan base for the recent expansion franchise only six seasons into its existence.

"The fact that we won the Cup that year on top of it, as a fan, it was just such a proud Vegas year," Sidoris said. "I love this town so much. To be a part of anything like that, was just extra special. It's created so much hometown love. It was always there, but what was the outlet? How else could we all really share it? What a perfect situation: Hockey. Let's just do it. It's awesome."

Sidoris, who also owns a bar in Las Vegas called Hard Hat Lounge, attended some postseason games including Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Winnipeg Jets, during Vegas' championship run and enjoyed a night celebrating with the Stanley Cup later that year.

"I'm friends with (Golden Knights television broadcasters) Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy. That was the day for all the broadcasters to have their night with the Cup as a team," Sidoris said. "They invited me and my wife, and we just had a nice celebration. I was out of town for the whole experience, so it was so much fun to actually be there with any part of the team and hang out."

NHL.com talked with Sidoris about his passion for fantasy hockey, Las Vegas' unique fabric as a sports town and more.

With Las Vegas hosting the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game, Super Bowl LVIII last year and the addition of other sports franchises (WNBA's Aces, NFL's Raiders, planned relocation of MLB's Athletics) after the Golden Knights, how has it grown so quickly into one of the great American sports cities?

"I think it's a melting pot of people who were born in those other great sports towns that have always wanted a place to watch [their teams play in Vegas]. It makes perfect sense that we would have professional sports here. It was pretty shocking to me over the years to consider that none of this was really done earlier. How were we this far into just life in Vegas not having professional sports teams? We all love it. I'm thrilled."

What was it like being treated to such an immediate contender in the Golden Knights' inaugural season (2017-18) and then watching the intensity of playoff hockey?

"I learned so fast how much I love hockey. Hockey is so honorable and real, not a lot of flopping going on. There are so many reasons I love it; 2017 was just the start, and, ever since then, I just dove headfirst. Unfortunately, I was on the road for most of that (first) season, but I was sweating it in Europe. But, this last time, when we won the Cup, even though I was in Europe again, I went to a bunch of the playoff games.

"During that killer comeback (Vegas recovered for 5-4 double-overtime win at Winnipeg in Game 3 of the 2023 first round) at the last second, I was taking off to Paris, France, and could not see what was happening. It would have changed the whole trajectory of everything that was going on if we lost. Watching hockey from a distance is a nightmare, man. It's pretty tough, but that's my life. But the whole Cup Final win was unbelievable. It was staying up; it was 7 a.m. my time. I was losing my mind; it was the best thing ever. It meant so much to the city. It was so hard fought and so legit. It's all heart, to me."

The Golden Knights have made so many major signings and trades, leading to plenty of roster turnover, helping them reach the peak of the hockey world. Who have been your favorite Vegas players over the years?

"We were all crying when (Marc-Andre) Fleury was (traded). That was our dude, but it made sense; look what it brought us. I ended up becoming really close with Logan Thompson; he's a good friend. We still keep in contact; obviously I was bummed to see him leave, but he's killing it with the (Washington) Capitals. I'm thrilled for him. Over the years, I love Shea Theodore, killer two-way defenseman. Unreal as an offensive player. That number of times I've watched him decide a shootout, the guy's amazing.

"I also love (Jack) Eichel; I'm psyched he's with us. I remember I was on the bus in Europe watching his first game back in Buffalo. Such an emotional game. And then, his first playoff appearance, he ends up winning the Cup. It's just special, man."

With hockey being a global sport, has there been a memorable moment for you in another country as a Golden Knights fan during any of your tours with different bands?

"I'll never forget it. I was rolling through Barcelona, Spain, and was skateboarding -- that's where I come from, that was my whole life before guitar -- last year, and I see this lady with a VGK shirt and I was like 'Hey, Go Knights.' She turns around and goes 'Yea… you bet!' Then I said, 'Where are you from,' and she goes 'Vegas.' Two Vegas people in Barcelona, and she's wearing the Golden Knights shirt. I've also seen people in the audience wearing the VGK hat right up on the rail, but most of them know, and it's on purpose."

How would you describe the synergy between sports and music, specifically rock music and hockey? Whether halftime shows, hype videos, fans like yourself in the music industry, athletes and their intro/goal songs or other examples.

"It's interesting. On the most basic level, it's just entertainment, but I think these are two things that are so viscerally a part of us as humans. We love sports, and we love music. There's just something about it. Pair them together and it's just music. The amount of people on the road and in my industry that are just die-hard sports guys. Like Wolfgang Van Halen, we all love it. The meeting of both is always the coolest thing. It's just an energy thing.

"Going to a concert and seeing your favorite band, it's just the best. They play the hits. And then you go to a hockey game, I really don't think there's anything more exciting than goals being scored. With hockey, it's just nonstop. There's nothing like it."

Do you ever talk hockey with any of your bandmates on the road?

"Wolfgang (a Los Angeles Kings fan) and I talk about hockey occasionally. One of his really close family friends that's worked for the Van Halen estate for decades is a die-hard as well. ... My bandmates from the Slash band are both Canadian; Brent Fitz is from Winnipeg and Todd Kerns is from Saskatchewan. I met some killer Jets over the years. There are so many musicians who love hockey. Having any sort of connection to it, I feel like I'm talking to rock stars."

How did you get into fantasy hockey? Do you agree it's one of the best ways to convert casual fans into die-hard fans? Also do you bet on hockey?

"That's exactly how I pitch it to people to get into it. I love the Knights and kept up with the Knights, but, before I first did fantasy hockey, I wasn't up on everything else. I didn't know who was in net for the (Minnesota) Wild or the save percentage of whoever was playing. I just dove right in, and it was like 'I can't get enough.' I got into it because my buddy Robby was like 'You'd love this.' My first year in fantasy hockey was the COVID year (2020) and I was in first place. I really wanted to win that. I spent a lot of time learning. I really love it. I spend so much time on it.

"We're all die-hard fans in my league. Everyone's paying attention. I'm in two fantasy hockey leagues this year: one head-to-head categories and one points. I got (Carolina Hurricanes forward) Martin Necas as a steal this year. I'm a big fan of him. I've had him the last couple of years on and off. ... The fun thing about this last record we just did over in Orlando. Our producer loves sports betting, loves hockey. He has every jersey, he's die-hard. We would just sit there and bet. Very low buy-ins."

It seems like hockey has become your favorite sport. What makes it so special to you?

"Honestly, hockey has been something that has always been there, and I didn't realize it. It's so honorable. It's something that I love so personally. I just want all the kids to learn early. You have to get into hockey. I love all sports, but there's just nothing like it. It's hands-down the winner for me. It's something I proudly take around the world with me and love to talk about."

