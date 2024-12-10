Sidoris shares love for Golden Knights, passion for hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

The Golden Knights have made so many major signings and trades, leading to plenty of roster turnover, helping them reach the peak of the hockey world. Who have been your favorite Vegas players over the years?

"We were all crying when (Marc-Andre) Fleury was (traded). That was our dude, but it made sense; look what it brought us. I ended up becoming really close with Logan Thompson; he's a good friend. We still keep in contact; obviously I was bummed to see him leave, but he's killing it with the (Washington) Capitals. I'm thrilled for him. Over the years, I love Shea Theodore, killer two-way defenseman. Unreal as an offensive player. That number of times I've watched him decide a shootout, the guy's amazing.

"I also love (Jack) Eichel; I'm psyched he's with us. I remember I was on the bus in Europe watching his first game back in Buffalo. Such an emotional game. And then, his first playoff appearance, he ends up winning the Cup. It's just special, man."

With hockey being a global sport, has there been a memorable moment for you in another country as a Golden Knights fan during any of your tours with different bands?

"I'll never forget it. I was rolling through Barcelona, Spain, and was skateboarding -- that's where I come from, that was my whole life before guitar -- last year, and I see this lady with a VGK shirt and I was like 'Hey, Go Knights.' She turns around and goes 'Yea… you bet!' Then I said, 'Where are you from,' and she goes 'Vegas.' Two Vegas people in Barcelona, and she's wearing the Golden Knights shirt. I've also seen people in the audience wearing the VGK hat right up on the rail, but most of them know, and it's on purpose."

How would you describe the synergy between sports and music, specifically rock music and hockey? Whether halftime shows, hype videos, fans like yourself in the music industry, athletes and their intro/goal songs or other examples.

"It's interesting. On the most basic level, it's just entertainment, but I think these are two things that are so viscerally a part of us as humans. We love sports, and we love music. There's just something about it. Pair them together and it's just music. The amount of people on the road and in my industry that are just die-hard sports guys. Like Wolfgang Van Halen, we all love it. The meeting of both is always the coolest thing. It's just an energy thing.

"Going to a concert and seeing your favorite band, it's just the best. They play the hits. And then you go to a hockey game, I really don't think there's anything more exciting than goals being scored. With hockey, it's just nonstop. There's nothing like it."

Do you ever talk hockey with any of your bandmates on the road?

"Wolfgang (a Los Angeles Kings fan) and I talk about hockey occasionally. One of his really close family friends that's worked for the Van Halen estate for decades is a die-hard as well. ... My bandmates from the Slash band are both Canadian; Brent Fitz is from Winnipeg and Todd Kerns is from Saskatchewan. I met some killer Jets over the years. There are so many musicians who love hockey. Having any sort of connection to it, I feel like I'm talking to rock stars."

How did you get into fantasy hockey? Do you agree it's one of the best ways to convert casual fans into die-hard fans? Also do you bet on hockey?

"That's exactly how I pitch it to people to get into it. I love the Knights and kept up with the Knights, but, before I first did fantasy hockey, I wasn't up on everything else. I didn't know who was in net for the (Minnesota) Wild or the save percentage of whoever was playing. I just dove right in, and it was like 'I can't get enough.' I got into it because my buddy Robby was like 'You'd love this.' My first year in fantasy hockey was the COVID year (2020) and I was in first place. I really wanted to win that. I spent a lot of time learning. I really love it. I spend so much time on it.

"We're all die-hard fans in my league. Everyone's paying attention. I'm in two fantasy hockey leagues this year: one head-to-head categories and one points. I got (Carolina Hurricanes forward) Martin Necas as a steal this year. I'm a big fan of him. I've had him the last couple of years on and off. ... The fun thing about this last record we just did over in Orlando. Our producer loves sports betting, loves hockey. He has every jersey, he's die-hard. We would just sit there and bet. Very low buy-ins."

It seems like hockey has become your favorite sport. What makes it so special to you?

"Honestly, hockey has been something that has always been there, and I didn't realize it. It's so honorable. It's something that I love so personally. I just want all the kids to learn early. You have to get into hockey. I love all sports, but there's just nothing like it. It's hands-down the winner for me. It's something I proudly take around the world with me and love to talk about."