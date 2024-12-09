Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Blackwood 

Colorado also acquires Givani Smith, 2027 draft pick; San Jose gets Kovalenko, 2 picks

Alexandar Georgiev was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

Going to the Sharks along with Georgiev is forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche also received forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Colorado has completely revamped its goaltending in the past two weeks. The Avalanche acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood in a trade with the Nashville Predators for goalie Justus Annunen on Nov. 30. Wedgewood made 25 saves in a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in his first start with Colorado.

Blackwood is 6-9-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (17 starts) this season. The 28-year-old has allowed three goals or fewer in 12 starts while facing an average of 33.0 shots on goal per 60 minutes of ice time, the third most among the 50 NHL goalies to play at least 10 games this season. The Sharks averaged 2.21 goals per game when Blackwood played, fourth fewest among goalies to play at least 10 games.

Blackwood could make his Avalanche debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS).

Avalanche and Sharks swap goaltenders, plus picks

Prior to trading for Wedgewood, the Avalanche had an .882 5-on-5 save percentage that was 31st in the NHL.

Blackwood was in his second season with San Jose after being traded by the Devils on June 27, 2023.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $4.7 million contract ($2.35 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2025.

In 215 NHL games (201 starts) with the Sharks and Devils, Blackwood is 81-91-25 with a 3.07 GAA, .905 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Georgiev is 8-7-0 with a 3.38 GAA and .874 save percentage in 18 games (17 starts) this season.

The 28-year-old is in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. He is 144-89-22 with a 2.89 GAA, .907 save percentage and 15 shutouts in 272 regular-season games (258 starts) with the Avalanche and New York Rangers.

He could play his first game with the Sharks (10-15-5) against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA).

Smith did not have a point in six games with the Sharks this season, last playing Nov. 25. He had been scratched the past six games. In 161 NHL games with the Sharks, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, the 26-year-old has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) and 260 penalty minutes.

Kovalenko has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 28 games this season. The 25-year-old was scratched from the Avalanche's 4-0 win against the Devils on Sunday.

The 2025 fifth-round pick going going to San Jose could become the worse of Colorado's two fourth-round picks if two of these three conditions are met:

* The Avalanche reach the Western Conference Final this season.

* Blackwood wins 25 games from Monday through the end of the regular season.

* Blackwood starts 30 games from Monday through the end of the regular season.

