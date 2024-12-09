Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Blackwood 

Alexandar Georgiev was traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Colorado Avalanche on Monday for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

Going to the Sharks along with Georgiev is forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche also received forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Colorado has completely revamped its goaltending in the past two weeks. The Avalanche acquired goalie Scott Wedgewood in a trade with the Nashville Predators for goalie Justus Annunen on Nov. 30. Wedgewood made 25 saves in a 4-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday in his first start with Colorado.

Blackwood is 6-9-3 with a 3.00 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (17 starts) this season. The 28-year-old has allowed three goals or fewer in 12 starts while facing an average of 33.0 shots on goal per 60 minutes of ice time, the third most among the 50 NHL goalies to play at least 10 games this season. The Sharks averaged 2.21 goals per game when Blackwood played, fourth fewest among goalies to play at least 10 games.

Blackwood could make his Avalanche debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNE, TVAS).