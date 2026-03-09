Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings shut out Devils

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist, Patrick Kane had two assists, and Dominik Shine scored his first NHL goal for the Red Wings (36-21-7), who moved into third place in the Atlantic Division (79 points). Detroit is one point ahead of the Montreal Canadiens, who have two games in hand.

John Gibson made 21 saves before he was relieved by Cam Talbot, who stopped all 10 shots he faced after Gibson did not come out to start the third period after a collision late in the second period. Gibson sustained an undisclosed injury after Devils forward Timo Meier pushed Lucas Raymond into him at 19:55 of the second.

Justin Faulk made his debut for the Red Wings after the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. He had four blocked shots, four hits and three shots on goal in 19:28 of ice time.

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves in his sixth straight start for the Devils (32-30-2), who had won four straight games. It was the first loss for New Jersey during a seven-game homestand (3-1-0).

Seider gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period, using Andrew Copp as a screen and beating Markstrom with a wrist shot from the right point that floated through traffic.

Van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:37 of the second period. Seider threw the puck on net from the blue line, and van Riemsdyk tipped it to the far side from in front.

Shine scored at 10:24 of the third to push the lead to 3-0. Van Riemsdyk sent a backhand saucer pass from the goal line through the legs of Jonas Siegenthaler to Shine, who buried a snap shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle past Markstrom's glove.

Shine, 32, signed as a free agent with Detroit on Jan. 27, 2025, and was playing his fifth NHL game this season and 14th overall.

The Red Wings were without captain Dylan Larkin, who was injured during a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday.