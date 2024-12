NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 9

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, TSN4)

Sheldon Keefe will face his old team for the second time this season and will be looking for a win after a 4-2 defeat to them in New Jersey's home opener in October. The Devils have won 13 of 18 led by Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes, the team's top two scorers. Auston Matthews looks to continue his hot streak for the Maple Leafs. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) since returning from an injury.

Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Club (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU)

The Wild enter the week tied atop the NHL standings despite having a four-game winning streak end in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Kirill Kaprizov is among the NHL leaders in scoring with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 26 games. The Utah Hockey Club is looking for some traction. They have won two straight games for the first time since the first three games of the season.