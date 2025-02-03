NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 3

Each Monday throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 17th week of the season.

Highlights include the Ottawa Senators visiting the Nashville Predators on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Alex Ovechkin continuing his chase to become the all-time goal-scoring leader, in the final week prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Prime, TVAS)

With Senators goalie Linus Ullmark back in the fold after returning from injury, we could see three players in this game who will team up for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off along with Predators forwards Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist. Ottawa enters the week on a four-game winning streak while Nashville has lost four in a row.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

The United States will be well represented in this game, with Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and forwards Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller, and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jeremy Swayman. The Rangers will also be seeking revenge after losing to the Bruins, 6-3 on Saturday. Boston forward David Pastrnak had a hat trick and an assist in the game to extend his point streak to 10 games (10 goals, 13 assists).

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

No. 1 picks Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid will face off for the fourth time in their careers. Bedard, taken by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft, has four points (two goals, two assists), while McDavid, Edmonton's top selection in 2016, has three assists in their matchups. The Oilers have won two of the three games. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl has a point in 17 straight games against Chicago, the longest active streak in the NHL against a single opponent. The Blackhawks have four wins in their past 19 games (4-12-3).

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN)

Lightning and Team Sweden captain Victor Hedman will face off against 4 Nations teammate Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings. Hedman has 40 points (seven goals, 33 assists) for Tampa Bay this season. Raymond leads Detroit with 57 points this season and has 20 goals, putting him on pace to top his career high of 31 set last season. The Red Wings have won six straight games entering the week.

Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

A whopping nine players skating in this game are heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off. In addition to McAvoy and Swayman, the Bruins have forwards Brad Marchand representing Canada and Elias Lindholm for Sweden. Vegas has forwards Jack Eichel (USA), and Mark Stone (Canada), defensemen Shea Theodore (Canada) and Noah Hanifin (USA) and goalie Adin Hill (Canada). Vegas will be completing a four-game road trip in this, their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN)

The Maple Leafs close out a four-game road trip at the Canucks, with Toronto captain Auston Matthews, the captain for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, going against Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, who will be his teammate in the tournament. Toronto is battling for the top spot in the Atlantic Division, while Vancouver is trying to move its way up the wild-card standings. Hughes had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Toronto on Jan. 11, the only previous meeting between the teams this season.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Utah Hockey Club at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT, SN)

The last day of games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break will see Alex Ovechkin try and inch closer to the NHL all-time goals record. He scored twice in his only career game against Utah on Nov. 18, but also broke his fibula and missed the next 16 games. Ovechkin enters the week with 877 goals, 18 from passing The Great One. Utah has lost a season-high tying five straight games entering the week following a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)

Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1 (JIP), SN)

THURSDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4, TVAS)

FRIDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN1, TVAS)

Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, KONG, KING5, KHN)

SUNDAY

Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NHLN, FDSNSUN)