NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 31

* Kyle Connor celebrated the 500-point milestone and joined a short NHL list of U.S.-born players when he extended his home point streak to 10 games while skating in his home state.

* Nico Hischier scored his NHL-leading 10th goal of the season while Jack Hughes notched 1-1—2 to help the Devils earn a 6-0 win in the latest edition of the “Hughes Bowl.” Wednesday marked the sixth day this season that featured three or more teams score at least six goals, while 12 of the past 14 days have seen at least one club hit the mark.

* Anze Kopitar hit the 800-assist milestone and headlined a trio of NHL stars who shone with multi-point efforts Wednesday night.

* The and are both set to hold team practices Thursday at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland ahead of a pair of NHL Global Series games on Friday, Nov. 1 (2 p.m. ET on NHLN, SN) and Saturday, Nov. 2 (12 p.m. ET on NHLN, SN1). Click here for the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland Interactive Information Guide.

Connor EXTENDS STREAK AS FIRST-PLACE Jets improve to 9-1-0 on the season

Kyle Connor (9-8—17 in 10 GP) tallied three first-period points in his home state to extend his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 10 games and help the League-leading Jets improve to 9-1-0 (18 points), including a 5-0-0 record as visitors. Connor eclipsed the 500-point milestone and became the fourth U.S.-born player in NHL history with a 10-game season-opening scoring streak, following Kevin Stevens (13 GP in 1992-93), Pat LaFontaine (11 GP in 1992-93) and Darren Turcotte (11 GP in 1990-91).

* Scott Arniel became the sixth head coach in the past 50 years to record nine wins through his first 10 contests with a franchise. He joined Jim Montgomery with the 2022-23 Bruins, Patrick Roy with the 2013-14 Avalanche, John Paddock with the 2007-08 Senators, Mike Babcock with the 2005-06 Red Wings and Marc Crawford with the 1994-95 Nordiques.

HISCHIER LEADS DEVILS TO VICTORY IN LATEST EDITION OF “HUGHES BOWL”

Nico Hischier (1-2—3) scored his League-leading 10th goal of the season while Jacob Markstrom (20 saves) recorded his first shutout with New Jersey to help the Devils defeat the Canucks in the latest edition of the “Hughes Bowl.” Jack Hughes (1-1—2) boosted his career totals to 8-7—15 in eight career meetings against his brother, Quinn, while the Devils improved to 7-1-0 in those contests.

* Hischier hit the 10-goal mark in New Jersey’s 13th contest of the season. Only two players in franchise history have scored 10 goals in fewer team games to start a campaign: Paul Gardner (9 GP in 1977-78) and Pat Verbeek (10 GP in 1986-87 & 12 GP in 1987-88).

* Markstrom (34 years, 273 days) became the fourth-oldest goaltender to record their first shutout with the Devils/Rockies/Scouts, following Johan Hedberg (37 years, 201 days on Nov. 22, 2010), John Vanbiesbrouck (37 years, 200 days on March 23, 2001) and Glenn Resch (35 years, 160 days on Dec. 17, 1983).

STARS CONTINUE TO SHINE WITH MORE MULTI-POINT EFFORTS

Anze Kopitar (1-2—3), Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) and Cale Makar (1-1—2) each put up multi-point efforts Wednesday to continue their strong starts to the 2024-25 campaign and achieve some notable feats:

* Kopitar factored on half of his club’s goals to help the Kings earn their third straight win at home to start 2024-25 and reach the 800-assist mark. The Kings captain, who already is the franchise assist leader, became the third active player to the milestone as he joined Sidney Crosby (1,013), Patrick Kane (818) and Evgeni Malkin (809).

* Kucherov recorded his 92nd career three-point game since his debut season in 2013-14, matching Leon Draisaitl for third most over that span behind only Connor McDavid (123) and Sidney Crosby (99).

* Makar, who celebrated his 26th birthday, extended his season-opening point streak to 11 games and joined Bobby Orr (15 GP in 1973-74) as the second defenseman in NHL history to post a run of that length.

MERZLIKINS CLIMBS FRANCHISE LIST IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Elvis Merzlikins provided one of the many notes featured in Wednesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates after he made 26 saves to record his first shutout of the season as the Blue Jackets blanked the Islanders and improved to 5-3-1 (11 points).

FANS TREATED TO SEVEN-GAME SLATE ON HALLOWEEN

A clash between the Oilers (4-5-1, 9 points) and Predators (3-5-1, 7 points) on ESPN+ as well as the fourth week of NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada takes over the Halloween schedule. NHL Coast to Coast will feature special guests Senators captain Brady Tkachuk – who has found the score sheet in each of his team’s five home games this season, including 2-0—2 in their eight-goal outburst Tuesday – and defenseman Jake Sanderson.

* Ryan O’Reilly (2-5—7 in 6 GP) and Filip Forsberg (3-4—7 in 6 GP) have both found the score sheet in each of Nashville’s six home games to start 2024-25 and are one of three sets of teammates to achieve the feat to start the season (Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone & Jack Eichel: 7 GP w/ VGK as well as Nathan MacKinnon & Cale Makar: 7 GP w/ COL). Only one other pair of Predators teammates have posted simultaneous season-opening home point streaks of six contests: J-P Dumont (1-7—8 in 6 GP) and Shea Weber (4-6—10 in 6 GP) in 2008-09.

* Leon Draisaitl (6-4—10 in 10 GP) co-leads the NHL in game-winning goals with Kyle Connor and Nathan MacKinnon (both w/ 3), a total that includes a set of back-to-back winners on Oct. 25-27. He is one of four players in Oilers history with three game-winning goals through his first 10 games of a campaign – a feat he also accomplished in 2021-22 (4). The others: Petr Sykora (3 in 2006-07), Dean McAmmond (3 in 1996-97) and Jari Kurri (3 in 1986-87).

* The collection of contests will be an ideal setting for week four of NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada, the weekly Thursday whiparound show hosted by Andi Petrillo with a rotating group of analysts and guests starts at 7 p.m. ET. Jody Shelley and Jason Demers join the show this week, with only the latter owning head-to-head experience against either Tkachuk or Sanderson. Demers and the Coyotes defeated Tkachuk and the Senators in their only meeting on Oct. 19, 2019.

DYK? #NHLSTATS ON HALLOWEEN

* The most goals scored by a player is four, shared between Kevin Dineen (4-1—5 on Oct. 31, 1993) and Wayne Gretzky (4-1—5 on Oct. 31, 1981).

* There have been 23 hat tricks, including one in each of the past two seasons: Elias Pettersson (3-0—3 on Oct. 31, 2023) and Tage Thompson (3-3—6 on Oct. 31, 2022). There is only one stretch in NHL history to feature at least one hat trick on three consecutive Halloweens (1971-72 – 1973-74).

* The most points by a player is shared by Tage Thompson (3-3—6 on Oct. 31, 2022), Wayne Gretzky (3-3—6 on Oct. 31, 1989) and Bobby Clarke (2-4—6 on Oct. 31, 1976).

* Patrick Kane (4-4—8 in 3 GP) and Gustav Nyquist (4-2—6 in 5 GP) share the most career goals by an active player.