Global Series special for Finnish players on Panthers, Ruutu says

HELSINKI -- Tuomo Ruutu is on a business trip, so his priority during his return to his home country are the Florida Panthers’ two games against the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN), and Saturday (Noon ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN1).
But spending two days in Helsinki, about 25 minutes from his hometown of Vantaa, before taking the train to Tampere on Thursday provided the Panthers assistant with at least a little time to catch up with those close to him.
“We have a busy schedule, but I’ll try to see my brothers, try to see my parents and as many friends as possible,” Ruutu said Tuesday. “So obviously, it’s special.”
Ruutu, who is in his fourth season as an assistant with Florida, can appreciate as well as anyone what playing in these Global Series games will mean to the four Finnish players on the Panthers -- forwards Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen and defenseman Niko Mikkola. The 41-year-old, who played 12 seasons in the NHL (2003-2016) with the Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils, experienced it himself with the Hurricanes when they played two games against the Minnesota Wild in the 2010 NHL Premiere Series in Helsinki.
“Obviously, it’s a special, special moment for all our Finns,” Ruutu said. “I was fortunate enough to play here once with good results, two wins, so hopefully we can get another two wins this time.”