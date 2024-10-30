Global Series special for Finnish players on Panthers, Ruutu says

The first Finnish-born NHL head coach was Alpo Suhonen with Chicago in 2000-01. Ruutu is cautious when talking about whether he hopes to become the second, though.

“It’s a long way to go,” he said. “Obviously, working with [Maurice] and with my colleagues, it’s the best school you can have. I’m learning every day and just try to be better every day and challenge myself.”

Ruutu believes he’s grown as a coach in his four seasons with Florida and benefited from playing for and coaching under Maurice, who he called, “my best coach when I played.” Maurice is second in NHL history with 1,859 regular-season games coached, behind Scotty Bowman (2,141), and fourth in wins with 876.

“When you surround yourself with smarter people than you are, you’ll learn, and I have learned a lot,” Ruutu said. “So, I just try to keep my ears open, my eyes open and learn from the coaches but also from the players. We have great players, good human beings. All coaches come with all kinds of systems and stuff like that, but they all learn from the players, to be honest.”

Ruutu is focused on helping the Panthers (7-3-1) in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions, but his education from coaching in the NHL will also help him when he works as an assistant for Finland in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. Ruutu will be the only NHL coach on Finland’s staff, which is headed by Antti Pennanen, who coaches Ilves in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

So his knowledge could be vital when Finland competes in the round-robin tournament, which will include only NHL players from Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States.

“He played in the NHL for a long time and now he’s been in the NHL as a coach for a long time, so, for sure, his input will be huge,” said Barkov, one of the first six players named to Finland’s roster. “Obviously, he’s going to be the only coach that’s from the NHL on our team, so he will have a lot to say there.

“He knows what he’s doing, and he knows what to say in different situations.”

Ruutu could also be helpful for Finland in selecting the remainder of its roster, which will be announced in early December and could include more players from the Panthers. Having represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championship three times (2001, 2002, 2003), the IIHF World Championship four times (2006, 2007, 2008, 2011), the Olympics twice (2010, 2014) and 2004 World Cup of Hockey, Ruutu understands what the 4 Nations Face-Off will mean to the Finnish players and their fans.

“I think Finns, we’ve always been proud, obviously, to represent our country,” he said. “We’re passionate. I think we’re a team-first country. That’s something that I’ve felt that’s always been our identity, so we want to show that, and I think if we can do that, we can do good things.”