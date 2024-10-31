Flames teammates, friends from Sweden celebrate Backlund’s 1,000th NHL game

Mikael Backlund’s friends weren’t going to let thousands of miles stop them from seeing their best friend’s 1,000th NHL game.

The Calgary Flames captain’s best friends from Sweden flew to Salt Lake City to watch Backlund achieve the career milestone against the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center on Wednesday.

Six of Backlund’s friends sported custom Flames jerseys with the No. 1,000 on the back as they posed for a picture with the veteran forward before the game. They even chanted in Swedish for their friend in a video posted by the Flames on social media.