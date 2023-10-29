Morning Skate for October 29

* The site of the first outdoor contest in NHL history is set to play host to their first outdoor rendition of the “Battle of Alberta” when the Oilers and Flames clash at Commonwealth Stadium for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

* Frank Vatrano joined Auston Matthews as the only players with multiple hat tricks in 2023-24 and did so by joining rare company in franchise history with three goals, three different ways.

* David Pastrnak lifted the Bruins past an Original Six rival by scoring his second penalty-shot goal of the season and joined a small list in NHL history with multiple in a single campaign.

2023 TIM HORTONS NHL HERITAGE CLASSIC: A BATTLE 20 YEARS IN THE MAKING

A 43-year-old rivalry will mark a new “first” on Sunday as the “Battle of Alberta” ventures into the open air for the first time when the Oilers and Flames celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first regular-season outdoor game in NHL history – at the site of the first such contest in League history, Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

* Captains Mikael Backlund of the Flames and Connor McDavid of the Oilers led their respective teams onto the ice at Commonwealth Stadium for an outdoor practice on Saturday followed by a skate with family and friends. McDavid, who has missed Edmonton’s last two games with an injury, joined the Hockey Night in Canada panel after practice where he said “The skate today was great, it was a great sign. Everything is heading in the right direction.”

20 NOTES FOR THE 20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

A brief #NHLStats countdown ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, which will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT on Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TBS and MAX:

20 – Years since the first NHL regular-season outdoor game, hosted Nov. 22, 2023 by the Oilers. 57,167 fans braved frigid temperatures (0ºF/-18ºC) to watch the Canadiens earn a 4-3 win. It still stands as the highest attendance for an outdoor NHL game played in Canada.

19 – Wins by the road team in 37 outdoor games to date. Edmonton’s lone outdoor game win came as the road team in the 2016 Heritage Classic in Winnipeg.

-18 – Temperature, in degrees Celsius, of the first-ever NHL outdoor game (also held in Edmonton) – still the second-coldest outdoor game to date.