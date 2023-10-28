Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

McDavid practices for Oilers, not ruled out of Heritage Classic

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Center hadn’t played since 2021-22, ranks 12th in points

sjs_thornton_retired

© Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Joe Thornton announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday after 24 seasons.

The 44-year-old shared the news in a video posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, by the San Jose Sharks, one of his former teams.

“Hey, judging by how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you: I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said. “Thought you guys would have figured it out sooner, but you kept asking. So here I am, retiring.

“I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid’s dream become a reality. And if you’re looking for me, you know where to fine me. I’ll be at the rink. Peace and love.”

Thornton last played in the 2021-22 season, when the center had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in an NHL career-low 34 games for the Florida Panthers and was a healthy scratch for all but one of their 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Thornton said after that season that he was unsure about his future.

"I haven't put any thought into it at all right now," Thornton said in May 2022 after the Panthers were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Second Round. "I think it's still so quick. I wasn't expecting that. It took me by surprise, so I'm sure I'll talk with the family and see what our plan is next. I haven't decided if I'm going to play or not, but we'll talk and see how everybody's feeling about it. We'll see."

Selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft, Thornton is 12th in NHL history with 1,539 points (430 goals, 1,109 assists), seventh in assists and sixth in games played (1,714). He played for the Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Sharks and Bruins.

Thornton had 134 points (32 goals, 102 assists) in 187 playoff games.

He played for San Jose for 15 seasons from 2005-2020 and ranks first in Sharks history in assists (804), second in points (1,055), third in games (1,104) and fourth in goals (251). The Sharks qualified for the postseason in 13 of his 15 seasons, including making the Stanley Cup Final in 2016, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Thornton won the Hart Trophy voted as the most valuable player in the NHL and the Art Ross Trophy as the top scorer in 2005-06, when he had 125 points (29 goals, 96 assists) in 81 games for the Bruins and Sharks.

"I feel like I've been privileged to play this game for a long time, so I don't take anything for granted," Thornton said in May 2022. "But I never think what-ifs, to be honest with you. I just kind of try to live in the moment and go from there."