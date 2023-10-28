Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Joe Thornton announced his retirement from the NHL on Saturday after 24 seasons.

The 44-year-old shared the news in a video posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, by the San Jose Sharks, one of his former teams.

“Hey, judging by how many people keep asking me, I guess I have to tell you: I’m officially retiring from the NHL,” Thornton said. “Thought you guys would have figured it out sooner, but you kept asking. So here I am, retiring.

“I have so much love for the game of hockey and for countless number of people that helped this kid’s dream become a reality. And if you’re looking for me, you know where to fine me. I’ll be at the rink. Peace and love.”

Thornton last played in the 2021-22 season, when the center had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in an NHL career-low 34 games for the Florida Panthers and was a healthy scratch for all but one of their 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Thornton said after that season that he was unsure about his future.

"I haven't put any thought into it at all right now," Thornton said in May 2022 after the Panthers were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Second Round. "I think it's still so quick. I wasn't expecting that. It took me by surprise, so I'm sure I'll talk with the family and see what our plan is next. I haven't decided if I'm going to play or not, but we'll talk and see how everybody's feeling about it. We'll see."