NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour will return to practice on Sunday and will accompany the Panthers on their upcoming three-game road trip.

Ekblad and Montour each had offseason surgery with general manager Bill Zito saying last month that the timeline for a potential return was mid-December.

"Tomorrow will be good because tomorrow will be the first practice,'' coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "We will have nine 'D' on the ice, but we're going to be quite a bit faster and a little bit bigger with those two guys out there. You put two guys with the elite things they do -- Aaron's range, for sure, and his puck ability and then just Brandon's pure speed on breakouts and things like that -- it just changes the way you look."

The Panthers host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ROOT-NW) before starting their road trip at the Boston Bruins on Monday.

As for when the defensemen could be activated and play, Maurice said perhaps at the end of November. The two will wear non-contact jerseys in practice for the time being. -- George Richards