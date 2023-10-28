Latest News

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers

Lucic placed on long-term injured reserve by Bruins

10-28 Buzz Montour Ekblad FLA

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour will return to practice on Sunday and will accompany the Panthers on their upcoming three-game road trip.

Ekblad and Montour each had offseason surgery with general manager Bill Zito saying last month that the timeline for a potential return was mid-December.

"Tomorrow will be good because tomorrow will be the first practice,'' coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "We will have nine 'D' on the ice, but we're going to be quite a bit faster and a little bit bigger with those two guys out there. You put two guys with the elite things they do -- Aaron's range, for sure, and his puck ability and then just Brandon's pure speed on breakouts and things like that -- it just changes the way you look."

The Panthers host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; BSFL, ROOT-NW) before starting their road trip at the Boston Bruins on Monday.

As for when the defensemen could be activated and play, Maurice said perhaps at the end of November. The two will wear non-contact jerseys in practice for the time being. -- George Richards

Boston Bruins

Milan Lucic was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

The forward has missed the past three games after taking a puck to his leg in a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21.

By being placed on LTIR, Lucic will be out a minimum of 24 days and 10 games.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday that Lucic would be out "a minimum of a couple weeks" and reiterated that on Saturday.

"Couple of weeks at the minimum," he said. "That's two, not three, just to be clear."

Lucic's linemate Jakub Lauko, will be out at least a week after sustaining a fracture in his face after taking Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson's skate up high during the third period of the Bruins 3-0 win on Tuesday.

The Bruins recalled forward Oskar Steen from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Boston hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, BSDETX). -- Joe Pohoryles