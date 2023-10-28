Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

McDavid practices for Oilers, not ruled out of Heritage Classic

Forward has missed past 2 games with upper-body injury

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid practiced with the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, one day ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

The Oilers captain is also expected to participate in a family skate after the session.

McDavid has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21. At the time of the injury, the Oilers said McDavid was expected to be out 1-2 weeks, but on Thursday, coach Jay Woodcroft did not rule McDavid out for the Heritage Classic.

McDavid has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games this season for Edmonton (1-5-1), which has lost four in a row (0-3-1), including allowing five goals in the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday before being shut out at home by the New York Rangers on Thursday.

