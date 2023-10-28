McDavid practices for Oilers, not ruled out of Heritage Classic

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid practiced with the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, one day ahead of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TBS, MAX).

The Oilers captain is also expected to participate in a family skate after the session.

McDavid has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury he sustained in the third period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21. At the time of the injury, the Oilers said McDavid was expected to be out 1-2 weeks, but on Thursday, coach Jay Woodcroft did not rule McDavid out for the Heritage Classic.

McDavid has eight points (two goals, six assists) in five games this season for Edmonton (1-5-1), which has lost four in a row (0-3-1), including allowing five goals in the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday before being shut out at home by the New York Rangers on Thursday.