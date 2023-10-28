O'Ree legacy as hockey pioneer honored with Canada Post stamp

O’Ree made history when he took the ice for the Boston Bruins® against the Montreal Canadiens® on January 18, 1958, at the Montréal Forum.

Following a trailblazing career, O’Ree has continued to inspire generations of Canadians, dedicating his life to promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey. His work encourages young people to follow their dreams despite obstacles or prejudice. In 2018, O’Ree was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame for his work on and off the ice, and the NHL has since created the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award in his honour.

About the stamp issue

Featuring a recent photo of O’Ree wearing his signature fedora cap and an inset photo of him in action on the ice in 1960, the stamp was designed in black and yellow to mirror his uniform colours while playing with the Boston Bruins between 1958 and 1961. The recent photo was taken by photographer Philip Cheung in O’Ree’s San Diego home. The stamp issue is cancelled in Fredericton, New Brunswick, where O’Ree was born and raised. Printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The stamp and collectible will be available for purchase at post offices from October 30 and are available now for pre-order at store.canadapost.ca. For images and more information about the stamp issue, see the following: