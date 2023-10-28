Latest News

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Willie O'Ree commemorative postage stamp unveiled

Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 28

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

O'Ree legacy as hockey pioneer honored with Canada Post stamp

By NHL Public Relations
EDMONTON -- Canada Post issued a new commemorative stamp honouring the life and legacy of Willie O’Ree, the National Hockey League’s first Black player. The stamp was unveiled at an event Saturday in Edmonton as part of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic weekend festivities.

O’Ree made history when he took the ice for the Boston Bruins® against the Montreal Canadiens® on January 18, 1958, at the Montréal Forum.

Following a trailblazing career, O’Ree has continued to inspire generations of Canadians, dedicating his life to promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey. His work encourages young people to follow their dreams despite obstacles or prejudice. In 2018, O’Ree was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame for his work on and off the ice, and the NHL has since created the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award in his honour.

About the stamp issue

Featuring a recent photo of O’Ree wearing his signature fedora cap and an inset photo of him in action on the ice in 1960, the stamp was designed in black and yellow to mirror his uniform colours while playing with the Boston Bruins between 1958 and 1961. The recent photo was taken by photographer Philip Cheung in O’Ree’s San Diego home. The stamp issue is cancelled in Fredericton, New Brunswick, where O’Ree was born and raised. Printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover.

The stamp and collectible will be available for purchase at post offices from October 30 and are available now for pre-order at store.canadapost.ca. For images and more information about the stamp issue, see the following: