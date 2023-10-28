Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at Hockey Fights Cancer skate

ARLINGTON, Va.-- Lucas Soto had a special reunion with T.J. Oshie at the Washington Capitals annual Hockey Fights Cancer Skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday.

Soto, a 17-year-old senior hockey player at Bishop Ireton High School in Arlington, Virginia, had last seen the Capitals forward at the 2019 Hockey Fights Cancer Skate, a few months after he was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia on his first day of eighth grade. That skate was a welcomed break during a school year filled with intense chemotherapy, spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, and extensive hospital stays.

Four years later, Soto is cancer-free and making plans for where he’ll go to college next year.

“Being here for the second time, definitely means a lot knowing that I beat cancer and I’m able to skate with the same guys that I saw beforehand, and they could see that before and after,” Soto said. “Back then, it just meant getting on the ice and seeing the players I’d looked up to for years and seeing them win the Cup [in 2018] and being able to see those guys. Now, it’s seeing it in hindsight and just being alive now is a big deal and it’s kind of like a reward almost.

“Being on the ice with the guys helped me get through the treatment, so it’s definitely nice seeing them again.”

For each Hockey Fights Cancer skate, Capitals players are paired with children from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Horizon Day Camp and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. Oshie was also paired with Soto in 2019, so he was happy to see him healthy on Saturday.

“He’s in remission now. He’s doing great,” Oshie said. “He’s playing hockey, he won a state championship last year. So, that’s a cool story for me. It was great getting to know him again and talking to him while he’s healthy. … He puts a lot of his recovery on little things like what we did today, so it’s cool to hear that and special that he’s able to come back.”