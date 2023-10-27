NHL Morning Skate for October 27

* Leo Carlsson collected the first multi-point game of his NHL career as the Ducks completed their latest multi-goal comeback win in franchise history.

* Martin Necas and Cole Caufield also helped their clubs complete come-from-behind victories in overtime.

* Friday features Jack Eichel and the undefeated Golden Knights contesting a matinee against Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks in Vegas' annual Nevada Day game as well as Devils forward Jack Hughes hoping to continue his scorching start to the season during a Sportsnet ONE doubleheader.

CARLSSON HELPS DUCKS COMPLETE FRANCHISE'S LATEST MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK WIN

Leo Carlsson cut the Ducks' deficit to 3-2 at 18:05 of the third period and Troy Terry (1-1—2) tallied a tying goal with 14.7 seconds remaining in regulation. Carlsson then assisted on the overtime goal by Mason McTavish as Anaheim stunned Boston and snapped the Bruins' season-opening winning streak at six games.

* The Ducks earned a victory after facing a multi-goal deficit in the final 2:00 of regulation for the first time in franchise history. Anaheim's latest multi-goal comeback win prior to Thursday was in Game 5 of the 2017 Second Round, when Cam Fowler cut the Ducks' deficit to 3-2 at 17:19 of the third period in an eventual double-overtime victory.

* Anaheim was one of two teams to snap a club's six-game season-opening winning streak Thursday.

Tristan Jarry turned aside all 31 shots he faced and Reilly Smith (2-0—2) scored his first multi-goal game with Pittsburgh as the Penguins ended the Avalanche's run.

CANES, CANADIENS ALSO COMPLETE COMEBACK WINS IN OVERTIME

Carolina and Montreal entered the third period trailing but completed comeback wins in overtime thanks in part to Martin Necas (2-1—3) and Cole Caufield (1-2—3), respectively.

* Necas notched his League-leading fifth overtime goal since the start of last season and eighth of his NHL career, moving him within one of tying Sebastian Aho (9) for the most overtime goals in Hurricanes/Whalers history. Aho assisted on Necas' winner Thursday to record his franchise-leading 17th career overtime point.

* Caufield collected his 10th career game-winning goal and sixth in overtime. Alex DeBrincat and Connor McDavid (both w/ 7) are the only players with more overtime goals since Caufield made his League debut on April 26, 2021.

LIGHTNING, FLYERS SKATE TO WINS FOLLOWING SIX-GOAL SHOWINGS

The Lightning and Flyers each scored six goals Thursday night – the most among all teams. While the pillars of Tampa Bay's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships provided the offensive showings, it was a 22-year-old Bobby Brink that led the way for Philadelphia.

* Steven Stamkos (1-1—2) scored his franchise-leading 196th career power-play goal and now sits four away from becoming the 20th player in NHL history with at least 200 and just the second active skater (also Alex Ovechkin: 300).

* Victor Hedman (0-2—2) collected both of his assists in the second period en route to his 39th career multi-assist frame and tied Martin St. Louis for the second most in Lightning history – Stamkos tops the list with 40. Hedman's total is the second-highest among active defensemen and trail only Erik Karlsson (49).

* Brink, selected by Philadelphia with the No. 34 in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored his first two career goals and did so in his 16th League outing (2-2—4 in 16 GP). Brink became the 16th player in franchise history to register multiple goals in the same game where they scored their first career NHL tally. Ben Eager (Dec. 26, 2005), Simon Gagne (Oct. 12, 1999) and Vinny Prospal (March 8, 1997) are the only others to do so in the past 30 years.

SEASON-OPENING POINT STREAKS FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from an 11-game Thursday, including John Tavares (4-7—11 in 7 GP) and William Nylander (5-6—11 in 7 GP) extending their season-opening point streaks to seven games to move within one of matching the franchise record. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (4-11—15 in 8 GP) and Rangers forward Artemi Panarin (3-7—10 in 7 GP) stretched their run to eight and seven games, respectively.

2023 TIM HORTONS NHL HERITAGE CLASSIC LINKS

QUICK CLICKS

FRIDAY FEATURES VEGAS VYING FOR ANOTHER VICTORY, HUGHES IN ACTION ON SN1

A six-game Friday is highlighted by the Golden Knights (7-0-0, 14 points) looking to become the ninth team in NHL history with a season-opening winning streak of at least eight contests as well as Jack Hughes (4-13—17 in 6 GP) hoping to add to his League-leading point total in the first half of a Sportsnet ONE doubleheader.

* Hughes can become the first player in Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history with three or more points in four consecutive contests, eclipsing three-game runs by Ilya Kovalchuk (Feb. 2-5, 2012), Stephane Richer (Feb. 9-14, 1993), Patrik Sundstrom (Dec. 12-15, 1989) and Paul Gardner (Oct. 28–Nov. 2, 1977). Hughes would also be the first player to reach the 20-point mark this season.