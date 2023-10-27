Bedard, Blackhawks look to get offense going against Golden Knights

CHICAGO – Connor Bedard has been limited to a total of two shots on goal in his past three games, but the Chicago Blackhawks forward said he doesn't think it's related to anything opposing defenses are doing.

"I mean, I think I could shoot more for sure, but I'm not just a shooter. For me, if it's not there, I'm going to try to make a pass," Bedard said. "Players are really good at getting in lanes, but if it's there, I'll shoot the puck, but if not, I'll try to find another play."

Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games, second on the Blackhawks behind Corey Perry with five (two goals, three assists). He had 20 shots on goal through his first four games but was held without a shot against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 19 and the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24.

His two shots came against the defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights, one of them going in, during a 5-3 loss at home on Oct. 21.

He will see those same Golden Knights on Friday when the Blackhawks play at T-Mobile Arena on Nevada Day (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2).

Opponents have understandably zeroed in on Bedard, the No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft. He entered his rookie NHL season as the most highly touted prospect since Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 Draft. He has the playmaking ability to compliment his goal-scoring.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Bedard's lack of shots lately was because the Blackhawks (2-5-0) are playing too much defense as a team. Chicago (2-5-0) has lost three in a row, has been shut out in two of those three games, which came against the Avalanche, Golden Knights and Bruins, who are a combined 19-1-1 this season entering Friday.

"So that just leaks into guys who are more used to having more offensive opportunities," Richardson said after their 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

"I think Connor's the same as anybody. We have to find a way to get shots off a little quicker. Even if it's through a defenseman's legs and you try to jump around him to get a rebound, a lot might not go in because it's not the hardest shot, but sometimes you fool a goalie if you fire it through the legs and you have a guy driving the net. You get the good bounce and it's a shot off the pad, rebound goal. Sometimes that just snaps you out of things as well."