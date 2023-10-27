Bedard, Blackhawks look to get offense going against Golden Knights

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton
McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Bedard, Blackhawks look to get offense going against Golden Knights

No. 1 pick in 2023 NHL Draft held to 2 shots during 3-game skid

Bedard_CHI_shoots_puck

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGOConnor Bedard has been limited to a total of two shots on goal in his past three games, but the Chicago Blackhawks forward said he doesn't think it's related to anything opposing defenses are doing.

"I mean, I think I could shoot more for sure, but I'm not just a shooter. For me, if it's not there, I'm going to try to make a pass," Bedard said. "Players are really good at getting in lanes, but if it's there, I'll shoot the puck, but if not, I'll try to find another play."

Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games, second on the Blackhawks behind Corey Perry with five (two goals, three assists). He had 20 shots on goal through his first four games but was held without a shot against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 19 and the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24.

His two shots came against the defending Stanley Cup champions Vegas Golden Knights, one of them going in, during a 5-3 loss at home on Oct. 21.

He will see those same Golden Knights on Friday when the Blackhawks play at T-Mobile Arena on Nevada Day (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2).

Opponents have understandably zeroed in on Bedard, the No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft. He entered his rookie NHL season as the most highly touted prospect since Connor McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 Draft. He has the playmaking ability to compliment his goal-scoring.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Bedard's lack of shots lately was because the Blackhawks (2-5-0) are playing too much defense as a team. Chicago (2-5-0) has lost three in a row, has been shut out in two of those three games, which came against the Avalanche, Golden Knights and Bruins, who are a combined 19-1-1 this season entering Friday.

"So that just leaks into guys who are more used to having more offensive opportunities," Richardson said after their 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

"I think Connor's the same as anybody. We have to find a way to get shots off a little quicker. Even if it's through a defenseman's legs and you try to jump around him to get a rebound, a lot might not go in because it's not the hardest shot, but sometimes you fool a goalie if you fire it through the legs and you have a guy driving the net. You get the good bounce and it's a shot off the pad, rebound goal. Sometimes that just snaps you out of things as well."

VGK@CHI: Bedard opens scoring with PPG

The Blackhawks will continue to tinker with lines to try and get more offense, be it for Bedard or overall. Chicago is averaging two goals per game, 30th in the League. Bedard has had several different linemates through these first seven games: Taylor Hall , who's currently on injured reserve (shoulder), Ryan Donato, Taylor Raddysh, Tyler Johnson and Nick Foligno. He'll get another one on Friday: Philipp Kurashev, who played some shifts with Bedard and Foligno at the end of Tuesday's game, will be on Bedard's right wing against the Golden Knights.  

"I thought we had a couple looks at the end of the game there -- last three, four shifts, whatever it was," Bedard said. "Obviously, I've played with a few players and they're all great players so I'm excited to play with him and see what we can do."

It appeared as though Bedard scored against the Bruins, but the goal was waved off because the Blackhawks were offside. That shutout to Boston added to a tough start to the season for rebuilding Blackhawks, who had to face the Avalanche, who won the Cup in 2022, the Golden Knights, who won it last year, and the Bruins, who set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135) last season.  

It's not going to get any easier over the next 10 days, when they play the Golden Knights again, the Arizona Coyotes (Monday) and then a back-to-back against the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 4 and 5). 

"Obviously, they're great teams, but it's the NHL, every team is really good," Bedard said. "We've got to learn how to get to that level and beat these top teams.

"It's really good for us to have that in these games we're playing here. Cup champs two of three, and Boston and Colorado, that's great. That's good for us to go against them, but we've got obviously start winning here. Tomorrow will be a good test for us."