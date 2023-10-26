Kassian retires from NHL after 12 seasons

Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Oilers hope to end early-season funk against Flames in Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman
Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes against Sharks
On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to stay perfect against Bedard, Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan
NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Red Wings-Bruins, Heritage Classic highlight weekend schedule
Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Carlsson, agent on board with Ducks' plan to have rookie sit out games
Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Quick makes 29 saves, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win
Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Hofer makes 27 saves, gets 1st NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames
Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

McDavid skates, not ruled out by Oilers to play in Heritage Classic
Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic
Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton
McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Kassian retires from NHL after 12 seasons

32-year-old forward had 203 points in 661 regular-season games

Zack Kassian

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Zack Kassian announced his retirement from the NHL after 12 seasons on Thursday.

The 32-year-old forward had two assists and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Kassian had 203 points (92 goals, 111 assists) in 661 regular-season games from 2011-23 with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Coyotes. His 913 penalty minutes rank ninth among skaters since he joined the NHL in 2011.

He also had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special," Kassian told the NHL Players' Association. "From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I've met along the way, I've made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime."

The crew on Zack Kassian announcing his retirement

Kassian was selected by the Sabres in the first round (No. 13) of the 2009 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut for Buffalo on Nov. 25, 2011.

He played 27 games for the Sabres before they traded him to the Canucks on Feb. 27, 2012. Kassian played 171 games with Vancouver from 2012-15, scoring 59 points (32 goals, 27 assists).

Kassian was traded to the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, 2015, but never played a game for them. He was then traded to the Oilers on Dec. 28, 2015.

Kassian played the next seven seasons with the Oilers, scoring 135 points (55 goals, 80 assists) in 412 games from 2015-22. He set an NHL career high with 15 goals in 79 games in 2018-19 and matched it in 59 games in 2019-20, when he had 19 assists to set an NHL career high with 34 points.

He was traded to the Coyotes on July 7, 2022, and played his final season with them.

Kassian was in training camp with the Anaheim Ducks on a professional tryout agreement but was released prior to this season.