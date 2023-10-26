Kassian retires from NHL after 12 seasons

Zack Kassian announced his retirement from the NHL after 12 seasons on Thursday.

The 32-year-old forward had two assists and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.

Kassian had 203 points (92 goals, 111 assists) in 661 regular-season games from 2011-23 with the Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Coyotes. His 913 penalty minutes rank ninth among skaters since he joined the NHL in 2011.

He also had nine points (six goals, three assists) in 45 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"To play in the NHL is one thing, but to make a 12-year career of it is pretty special," Kassian told the NHL Players' Association. "From coaches to equipment staff and fellow players I've met along the way, I've made so many relationships that are going to last a lifetime."