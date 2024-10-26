NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 26

* Saturday’s four-game Hockey Night in Canada slate is highlighted by Sidney Crosby visiting the site of his “Golden Goal” before representing Canada again in the 4 Nations Face-Off as well as "Best of Rivals" William Nylander and David Pastrnak meeting for the first time since Game 7 of the 2024 First Round.

* Miro Heiskanen and the Stars square off with Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks in Dallas’ final game before heading to Heiskanen’s home country for the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal.

* Friday featured two multi-goal comeback wins, including one by the Golden Knights in their annual Nevada Day game at T-Mobile Arena.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE STACKED WITH SPORTSNET GAMES FROM START TO FINISH

Saturday’s 14-game slate is highlighted by four Hockey Night in Canada contests and a pair of nationally-televised matinees on Sportsnet.

* Sidney Crosby and the Penguins close out their Western Canada road trip at Rogers Arena against Quinn Hughes and the Canucks. Crosby collected the “Golden Goal” at the venue during the 2010 Winter Olympics and recently joined NHL Coast to Coast to speak about representing Canada again for the upcoming *4 Nations Face-Off* in February, which is also set to feature Hughes skating for the United States.

* William Nylander and the Maple Leafs are pitted against David Pastrnak and the Bruins in their first meeting since Game 7 of the 2024 First Round, where Nylander notched a third-period goal before Pastrnak potted the clincher at 1:54 of overtime as highlighted in Episode 1 of *FACEOFF: Inside the NHL*. Boston has earned victories in each of its last seven regular-season contests versus Toronto dating to Jan. 14, 2023 (TOR: 0-4-3) and can tie the longest winning streak by either team in the nearly 100-year history of the rivalry, a mark set by the Bruins from Oct. 20, 2011 to March 7, 2013 (8 GP).

* Philip Broberg and the Blues continue their road trip when they square off with Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens, who can snap a four-game slide (0-3-1). Broberg (2-5—7 in 8 GP) opened the scoring in St. Louis’ victory versus Toronto on Thursday and can become the fastest defenseman to record 10 career points with the Blues, besting Sept-Iles native Steve Duchesne who reached double digits in his 10th contest on Feb. 12, 1994 (3-7—10 in 10 GP).

* Kyle Connor and the Jets can extend their franchise-record season-opening winning streak to eight games when they face Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames. Winnipeg and Calgary were the last two perfect teams in the NHL, with the Flames suffering their first defeat on Oct. 19 hours after the Lightning landed their first loss. Connor (5-3—8 in 7 GP) has found the score sheet in each contest during the Jets’ seven-game run, which is just three back of tying the NHL record for longest winning streak to begin a campaign.

* Patrick Kane and the Red Wings put their winning streak on the line in an *NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal* game against Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres, who own a 3-1-1 record in their last five contests. Kane was born in Buffalo nearly 36 years ago and can become the oldest player in NHL history with the winning goal in three straight games, eclipsing Kings forward Ralph Backstrom who was 35 years and 50 days old at the end of his streak from Nov. 2-7, 1972.

* Trevor Lewis of the Kings is set to contest his first career game against Utah Hockey Club, who own a 4-3-1 record through eight contests since beginning play in Lewis’ hometown of Salt Lake City. Lewis (99-128—227 in 982 GP) is one of five Utah-born players in NHL history (4 skaters & 1 goaltender) and needs one tally to become the second 100-goal scorer among that group, following Steve Konowalchuk (171).

Heiskanen, Stars set to skate final game before trek to Tampere

Saturday’s schedule also features Miro Heiskanen and the Stars skating their final game before playing a back-to-back set with the Panthers at Nokia Arena in Tampere during the 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal from Nov. 1-2. Florida faces NY Islanders today and completes its three-game New York state road trip in Buffalo on Monday before making the journey overseas.

* Heiskanen was one of the several Finnish players highlighted in the **#NHLStats Pack: 2024 NHL Global Series Finland presented by Fastenal**, which is now available on the League’s Media site. The contests will be the 10th and 11th regular-season NHL games played in Finland, the second most of any country outside North America behind Sweden.

Wins by Golden Knights, Oilers, Predators, Islanders featured in Live Updates

Friday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured notes from the four-game slate, which saw Vegas, Edmonton, Nashville and NY Islanders earn victories. Some highlights include:

* Alex Pietrangelo (0-3—3) picked up his final assist on the go-ahead goal by Keegan Kolesar after Tomas Hertl pulled the Golden Knights even with 3:11 remaining in regulation as Vegas gave its fans a late multi-goal comeback win during the team’s annual Nevada Day game. The Golden Knights earned a victory in regulation despite trailing in the final five minutes for the second time in franchise history (also Jan. 30, 2018).

* Evan Bouchard (1-1—2), Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Ekholm accounted for the Oilers’ four goals on their season-high 50 shots as Edmonton blanked Pittsburgh. The Oilers were seven shots back of matching their franchise record for most in a game (57 on Dec. 14, 2023).

* Connor Bedard buried his 24th career goal to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead, but Gustav Nyquist (1-1—2), Filip Forsberg and Brady Skjei scored the Predators’ three unanswered goals as Nashville notched its first multi-goal comeback win of the season. Bedard tied Bobby Hull and Jonathan Toews for third place on the franchise’s all-time goals list among teenagers, which is topped by Eddie Olczyk (49) and Patrick Kane (29).

* Nico Hischier had his eighth goal of the season to move into a tie for the League lead and Jesper Bratt (1-1—2) buried a tying tally with 1:29 remaining in regulation, but Bo Horvat scored the overtime winner as the Islanders quelled the Devils’ comeback attempt. Horvat’s four overtime goals since the start of last season are tied with Kyle Connor for the most in the NHL.

