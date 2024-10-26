Lafreniere signs 7-year contract with Rangers

Forward, No. 1 pick in 2020 NHL Draft, had career-high 57 points last season

Alexis Lafreniere contract

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alexis Lafreniere signed a seven-year, $52.15 million contract with the New York Rangers on Friday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $7.45 million, will begin next season.

The 23-year-old forward, who has seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games this season, is in the final season of a two-year contract he signed on Aug. 23, 2023.

Lafreniere is coming off a career-high 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) last season and had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help New York reach the Eastern Conference Final.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Lafreniere has 155 points (79 goals, 76 assists) in 305 regular-season games and 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 43 playoff games.

