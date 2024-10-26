Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Viola, a Class of 1977 graduate, is one of four members of the Panthers’ executive team that graduated from West Point. Also there Friday were team president and CEO Matt Caldwell, Class of 2002, chief operating officer Bryce Hollweg, and vice president, programming and development Keith Fine, class of 2008.

“This is truly special,” Hollweg said. “After graduating in 2008, this is my first time back to West Point. And to do it with the team and the Stanley Cup and Army hockey’s home opener (on Friday night).

“This couldn’t be more special.”

After their arrival, the Panthers’ traveling party went to the Thayer Award Room, where Lt. General Steve Gillen, the West Point superintendent, and members of the cadet leadership team presented the Panthers with a cadet sabre. The Panthers, in turn, presented the cadet leaders with a signed jersey and Gillen with a signed stick.

From there the Panthers went to the Washington Hall steps to watch lunch formation before everyone went inside for lunch, but first the players and executives headed up to the Poop deck, a balcony above the mess hall, where Barkov and Tkachuk raised the Cup.

It was a moment that was surreal for Caldwell.

“I spent many breakfasts and lunches in that mess hall,” Caldwell said. "And I always see dignitaries, famous people I know (on the Poop deck) … and I remember being a cadet and being like ‘wow, it must be pretty cool to get up there.’ And here we are and I’m standing there with Vinny and ‘Sasha’ Barkov and Aaron Ekblad and Matthew.

“Sasha was going to make a speech, but then he lifted the Cup and didn’t have to make any speech, the place just went nuts. I said ‘Sasha, you don’t have to say anything, the Stanley Cup on its own is so exciting.’”

During lunch, the players sat amongst the cadets and members of the Army Hockey Team. Others cadets lined up to get their picture taken with the Stanley Cup, while one brought a Tkachuk Panthers jersey to be autographed by its namesake.

Tkachuk said the players can take a lot away from their visit.

“Learning what they do here, really just building character and they are building leaders here,” Tkachuk said. “Talking with them about how they are studying and training and how they look at it, we can learn a lot from them and try to take it into our sport.”