Panthers bring Stanley Cup to U.S. Military Academy at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Aleksander Barkov was preparing to make a speech, but when he raised the Stanley Cup and heard the loud cheers, he quickly realized just four words would do.
“Go Army! Beat Navy!” the Florida Panthers captain shouted throughout Washington Hall at the U.S. Military Academy on Friday.
That got more cheers from the thousands of cadets and others who were in the mess hall having lunch, one of the many highlights of the Stanley Cup champions’ visit to the alma mater of their owner, Vincent Viola.
On a picture-perfect day in the Hudson Valley, the Stanley Cup and the men and women of the organization that won it last spring shined brighter than the fall foliage, touring the academy, mingling with the cadets and visiting some of the historic spots on the breathtaking campus.
“As an American, I have so much appreciation for the Army, for everybody in the military,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said while standing at Trophy Point, the Hudson River providing a perfect backdrop to his question-and-answer session. “But to come here and see it firsthand and just kind of see what they do on a daily basis here, go through their day, it’s been incredible.”
The Panthers’ traveling party, which featured the players, PR staff, team media and front-office staff, arrived in West Point around 11 a.m., coming from New York City after their 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday.